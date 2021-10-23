Hickey on hockey: Canadiens made it easy for Kotkaniemi to leave

Article content
I felt a little sorry for Jesperi Kotkaniemi when he stepped onto the ice of the Bell Center on Thursday night and was greeted with booing and an obscene chant.
The Finn sat through the playoffs and not signing him until he was available for an offer slip sparked his departure for Carolina.
I was happy for Kotkaniemi when he tipped off a shot from Sebastian Aho for his first goal as Carolina Hurricane, even though it caused the loudest booing of the evening. The goal gave Carolina a 3-1 lead and some breathing room en route to a 4-1 victory.
The cheering was to be expected. When players leave a team, fans feel betrayed and with ticket prices reaching astronomical levels, they need a way to vent their frustration after one of Canadiens’ worst season starts.
But if you look at the circumstances of Kotkaniemis’ departure, you will see that the 21-year-old Finn is not the villain in this saga. It is not a case of a greedy, ungrateful player turning his back on Montreal and following the money. The Canadiens made it easy for Kotkaniemi to switch allegiances.
The development of Kotkaniemis in Montreal did not go as planned. The #3 overall pick in the 2018 draft had highs and lows, ending his second pro season in the AHL. He did not live up to his high draft status and there were questions about whether he could meet the requirements of an NHL center.
Head coach Dominique Ducharme kicked off Kotkaniemis’ departure when he had Kotkaniemi in the press box for the opening play-offs this year. He was included in the lineup for Game 2 vs. the Leafs and scored a crucial goal in extra time to force Game 7 in that series.
Kotkaniemi had a good playoff run. He was fifth in team scoring with five goals and three assists in 19 games, he was a shadow below 50 percent in the faceoff circle, and he had the second-best shooting percentage among players with 10 or more shots.
But he was not dressed for the last two games. His minus-5 rating played a part in the decision to bench him, but Cole Caufield and Corey Perry were also minus-5, while Tyler Toffoli and Nick Suzuki were minus-6.
We can assume that Kotkaniemi was not happy with the way the season ended. And we can also assume that he was not happy with the course of his contract negotiations with general manager Marc Bergevin. If you liked a player enough to draft him third overall and you plan on having him as your number 2 center, you’re going to lock him up before he’s available for an offer form.
Bergevin has made some shrewd deals and some good free agent transfers, but the only first-round Canadiens roster to play for the team is Caufield. And Kotkaniemi joins Phillip Danault, Andrei Markov and Alexander Radulov on the list of valuable players whose negotiations have gone wrong.
The Hurricanes paid too much for Kotkaniemi, but they seem committed to taking him slowly and helping him reach his potential. In the meantime, his performance in Montreal gave them another chance to snipe the Canadiens on their Twitter feed.
They posted a photo of Sebastian Aho receiving a letter of offer from Montreal two years ago asking: Have the Canadiens lost again? YES.
Women officials on the go: It’s only a matter of time before women lead NHL games. Serving as a testing ground for NHL rules and procedures, the AHL has hired 10 female umpires and linesmen this season.
The inaugural group includes Elizabeth Mantha of Longueuil, who has hockey in her blood. Her grandfather, Andr Pronovost, was a member of four Stanley Cup teams with the Canadiens and her brother, Anthony, is a forward with the Washington Capitals.
Mantha, who refereed this year’s Women’s World Championship in Edmonton, played in the Canadian Womens Hockey League after a college career that included a national championship at the Universit de Montral Carabins.
Chip from the old block: The American college season is underway and one player who has caused a stir is Carson Brire, the nation’s top scorer, with seven goals and an assist in four games. The Mercyhurst College sophomore is the son of Daniel Brire, who played one season with the Canadiens late in his career.
