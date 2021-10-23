Connect with us

PM Modi recalls his ‘chaiwala’ past while interacting with Goa tea vendor with different disabilities

59 seconds ago

Archive photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi| Twitter/@BJP4India
panji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday comforted a divyang tea seller from Goa during his virtual interaction with beneficiaries and stakeholders of a government scheme by recalling his past as a ‘chaiwala’ or tea seller.

Modi was in contact with the selected beneficiaries and stakeholders of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa Programme’ via video conference.

Aap bhi meri tarah chaiwale hai (you are also a tea seller like me), Modi told Rurki Ahmad Rajasaheb, a small businessman with a disability and a para table tennis player from the city of Vasco.

He runs a tea stall at the Kadamba Transport Corporation bus stop.

Rajasaheb is one of the disabled beneficiaries of the “Swayampurna Goa” programme, an extension of the central government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

Rajasaheb told the Prime Minister about how he joined the camp for the “Swayampurna Goa” scheme in December 2020 and then became the beneficiary of it.

Modi said the central government has been working to give people with disabilities a respectful life.

The government is with you. If you make progress, the country will move forward, the prime minister said.

