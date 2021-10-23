Immediate help? Packers can count on Whitney Mercilus





On Sunday, the Packers will face a young Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who has been fired just five times in more than 200 dropbacks this season. Now that the playbook is fully electronic on a personal tablet, Mercilus probably doesn’t need chairs in a conference room to figure out how to help the pass rush at super short notice, the same way Green helped run defense 11 years ago. Green’s story, of course, culminated in one of Super Bowl XLV’s biggest plays, when his center pressure and contact with Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger’s arm contributed to Nick Collins’ pick-six late in the first quarter. Mercilus’s thoughts are on that kind of track. He made it clear that he chose to come to Green Bay over other opportunities to chase a championship. He played five times in the playoffs with Houston, but never made it past the divisional round, before the Texans went through some really rough times last season and began a rebuild. Without wasting time, his new story could begin right away. “I’m just grateful to be here, to be accepted with open arms, I love it,” Mercilus said. “The energy, it’s amazing. Honestly, it’s like it’s pumping new life (into you). “I feel reborn. The youth in me is back, because (in) a new environment you feel the atmosphere of the team. It’s not heavy. It’s not a heavy cloud.” “For them to say, ‘We want you here’ meant a lot. As for my career right now, to have a chance to go for gold, man, it’s really a blessing.” Alternative Success: The Packers will be wearing their latest alternate uniforms against Washington, a classic 1950s historic look with green jerseys, green pants and gold numbers. Since Green Bay began regularly wearing alternate uniforms in 2010, the team has been 7-2. Rodgers is actually 7-1, as he won the 2017 vs. Baltimore has missed due to injury. The Packers won 4-0 in their first historic uniform, defeating the 49ers (2010), Rams (’11), Browns (’13) and Eagles (’14). They didn’t wear the uniform in 2012. They went 3-2 in their next alternate version, beating the Chargers (’15), Bills (’18) and Broncos (’19) but losing to the Cowboys (’16) and Ravens (’17). The Packers did not wear an alternate uniform in 2020. Cooking at home: The Packers defeated Washington en route in the 2015 NFC Wild Card game, but that was a rarity in this series. Only once since the turn of the century has the road team won a regular season game between these teams. Since 2001, the Packers have won five meetings at Lambeau Field, while Washington has won three at its home stadium. The only road team to win in the regular season came in 2004, when Green Bay won in Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.packers.com/news/instant-assistance-packers-might-count-on-whitney-mercilus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos