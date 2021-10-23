Live results from matches in Brevard County, week 9





Support local journalism. An unlimited digital subscription to floridatoday.com costs just $1 for 6 months. Click here and subscribe today. Week 9 of the high school football season continues Friday with 12 games for Brevard County’s 16 varsity teams. All 16 of those teams are in action. Nine of Friday’s 12 games are in Brevard County. Come back all night and refresh this page to see the latest scores. Plan your Friday:2021 Complete Brevard County High School Football Schedule and Results Preview week 9:It’s week 9 in Brevard High School Football, and the significance of the game is increasing State leaders:Brevard High School Football Stats Leaders, October 20, 2021 MERRITT ISLAND 26, ROCKLEDGE 6 LAST Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F MERRITT ISLAND (7-1) 10 | 03 | 00 | 10 23 ROCK LED (7-1) 00 | 00 | 06 | 00 06 First quarter MI: Brady Denaburg 49 FG MI: Dominic Shields 10 pass from Denaburg (Kick Denaburg) Second quarter MI: Denaburg40 FG, 11:55 third quarter R: Rian Black 65 recepti (Kick not good) Fourth quarter MI: Dallas Donahue 1 pass from Denaburg (Denaburg kick) 11:23′ MI: Denaburg 20 FG, 7:22 MI: Denaburg 42 FG, 1:37 LAKE WALES 37, HERITAGE 30 LAST Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F MORE WALES (6-2) 00 | 21| 13| 03 37 HERITAGE (PALM BAY) (5-3) 07 | 03| 07 | 13 30 First quarter H: LJ Turner 70 run Second quarter H: Kane Avila FG third quarter LW: 65 pass (Kick not good) H:LJ Turner 3 run (Avila kick), 3:39 LW: Marquish Seabon Jr.13 run (Kick good) 3:19 Fourth quarter H:Trey Ulmer 15 run (kick not good)11:52 LW: Mauricio Alvarez 35 FG, 5:46 COCOA 27, spruce brook 14 LAST Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F SPRUCE CREEK (GATE ORANGE) (7-1) 14| 00 | 00 | 00 14 COCOA (6-1) 07| 12| 00 | 08 27 First quarter SC: Kevin Minkler 22 run (Kick not good) 11:38 C: Donte Cook 76 pass from Davin Wydner (Alex Ramirez kick)11:16 SC: Blocked Point Score by Zaron Guyton (2-pt conversion) 4:53 Second quarter C: OJ Ross 5 run (Kick not good) 11:17 C: Ross 1 run (Kick blocked) 5:35′ third quarter No score Fourth quarter C: Ross 2 run (Ross run) 10:20′ SATELLITE 38, PALM BAY 15 LAST Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F SATELLITE (7-1) 07 | 10 | 07 | 14 38 PALM BAY (3-5) 00 | 07| 08 | 00 15 First quarter S: Parker Dawson 4 pass from Gage Malkin (kick from Nick O’Donnell) 5:50′ Second quarter S: Miles Hinkell 2 run (O’Donnell kick) 11:34 S: O’Donnell 32 FG, 4:55 PB: Octavian Osby 7 run (Cody Guth kick) 1:15 third quarter S: Malkin 9 run (O’Donnell kick) 5:04 PB: Kyrique Harris 9 pass from Zach Emery-Foster (Taryus Jordan pass from Foster) 0:37 Fourth quarter S: Dawson 4 pass from Malkin (O’Donnell kick) 10:56′ S: Garrett Tantius 9 run (O’Donnell kick) 1: MELBOURNE 42, ASTRONAUT 14 LAST Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F ASTRONAUT (TITUSVILLE) (1-6) 00 | 07 | 00 | 07 14 MELBOURNE (6-2) 07 | 07| 14 | 14 42 First quarter M: False punt, Damien Ivankovich 57 pass from Roland Soderberg (kick from Christian MacDonald) 3:34 Second quarter M: Michael Galvin 4 run (Macdonald kick)7:04 A: Fumble recovery in the end zone by Kuttino Sconiers (William Billups kick)2:00 third quarter M: Galvin 2 run (MacDonald kick) 2:13 M: Devin Alves 2 pass from Hunter Turner (MacDonald kick) 1:38 Fourth quarter A: Larry Lee 1run (Ryan Gordon kick)5:41 M: Alves 38 pass from Turner (MacDonald kick) 1:03 M: Gavin Rowell 33 fumble return (MacDonald kick) 0:45′ HOLY TRINITY 49, HALIFAX 8 LAST Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F HALIFAX (DAYTONA BEACH) (0-8) 00 | 00 | 00 | 08 08 HOLY TRINITY (MELBOURNE) (8-0) 28 | 14 | 00 | 07 49 First quarter HT: Jaydon Gowins 56 pass from Ty Englehart (Kickgood)11:43 HT:Jalon Francis 28 INT (Kickgood)11:21 HT: Gowins 2 run (Kick good) 7:21 HT: Gowin’s 52 run (Kick good) 3:40 Second quarter HT: Day Day Farmer 15 pass from Englehart (Kick good)11:47 HT: Jay Larson 15 run (Holy Trinity) 8:25′ third quarter No score Fourth quarter HT:Brandon Brown 45 run (Kick good) 6:36 Halifax: 50 point return (2 point conversion) 2:34 BAYSIDE 27, TITUSVILLE 7 LAST Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F TITUSVILLE (0-8) 00 | 00 | 00 | 00 07 BAYSIDE (PALM BAY) (4-4) 07 | 07| 06 | 07 27 First quarter B: Michael Parkes 65 point return (Kick good)9:16 Second quarter B:David Francis 9 run (Kick good) 1:47 third quarter B: Carl Lazzeri 37 pass from Kaiden Brabham (Kickblocked) 1:47 Fourth quarter B:AB Brown6 pass by Brett Boeckman (Kickgood) 10:15 T:TD Pass (Kickgood) VIERA49, ST. CLOUD 6 LAST Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F NS. CLOUD (2-6) 00 | 00 | 00 | 06 06 VIERA (5-2) 21 | 21 | 00 | 07 49 First quarter Q: Jayden Carney1 run (Jared Perdomo kick) Q: Quincy Gillins pass by CJ Simms (Perdomo trap) Q: Cameron Mills 50 run (Perdomo kick) 3:15′ Second quarter Q: Simms 1 run (Perdomo kick) Q: Jack Hathaway INT (Perdomo kick) 3:53 Q: Quincy Gillins 10 pass from Simms (Perdomo kick) third quarter No score Fourth quarter Q: Simms 39 run (Perdomo kick) SC: TD (2 point not good) WINDERMERE PREP 41, SPACE COAST 6 LAST Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F SPACE COAST (PORT ST. JOHN) (1-7) 00 | 00 | 06 | 00 06 WINDERMERE PREPARATION (3-5) 14 | 07 | 06 | 14 41 First quarter WP: Tyler Simmons 10 pass from Zane Fullmer (Oliver Cowin kick) 8:00 WP:Fullmer 5run (Cowin kick) 2:00 Second quarter WP: Fullmer 3 run (Cowin kick) 8:00 third quarter WP:Gregory Jules 10run (Kick not good) 4:00 SC:Corbin Crissman 55 run (Kick not good) 1:00 Fourth quarter WP: Mason Williams 5 pass from Fullmer (Cowin kick) 4:00 WP: Taylor Cline 3 pass from Fullmer (Cowin kick) 3:00 SANTA FE CATHOLIC 45, COCOA BEACH 6 LAST Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F COCOA BEACH (1-6) 00 | 00 | 06| 00 06 SANTA CATHOLIC (4-2) 14| 07| 07| 17 45 First quarter SFC: TD run (Kick good) 7:00 SFC: TD run (Kick good) 2:00 Second quarter SFC: TD run (Kick good) 1:00 third quarter SFC: TD run (Kick good) 7:00 CB: TD run (2 point no good) 1:00 Fourth quarter SFC: FG, 9:00 SFC: TD run (Kick good) 6:00 SFC: TD run (Kick good) 3:00 AUBUNDALE 37, WATER GALLIE 23 LAST Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F AUTUMN SALES (7-0) 10 | 06 | 14| 07 37 EAU GALLIE (MELBOURNE) (3-4) 00 | 08 | 07| 08 23 First quarter A:Jerrod Johnson INT (Jacob Welch kick) 10:16 AN; Welch 27 FG, 1:53 Second quarter A: Nate Garnett 17 run (2 point try not good) 11:22 EG: Touchdown (2-point conversion) 9:00 third quarter A: Zach Tanner 9 run (Welch kick) 8:22 EG: TD (kick good) 7:12 A:Jerrod Johnson 12 run (Welch kick) 3:25 Fourth quarter A: Jeremiah Austin 2 run (Welch kick) 6:04 EG: TD (2 point conversion) 1:10 MCC 0, CARDINAL NEWMAN 0 No score reported Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F MELBOURNE CENTRAL CATHOLIC (1-5) 00 | XX | XX | XX 00 CARDINAL NEWMAN (W. PALM BEACH) (5-2) 00 | XX | XX | XX 00 First quarter No score data available Second quarter No score data available third quarter No score data available Fourth quarter No score data available

