Live results from matches in Brevard County, week 9
Week 9 of the high school football season continues Friday with 12 games for Brevard County’s 16 varsity teams. All 16 of those teams are in action.
Nine of Friday’s 12 games are in Brevard County.
Come back all night and refresh this page to see the latest scores.
MERRITT ISLAND 26, ROCKLEDGE 6
LAST
Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F
MERRITT ISLAND (7-1) 10 | 03 | 00 | 10 23
ROCK LED (7-1) 00 | 00 | 06 | 00 06
First quarter
MI: Brady Denaburg 49 FG
MI: Dominic Shields 10 pass from Denaburg (Kick Denaburg)
Second quarter
MI: Denaburg40 FG, 11:55
third quarter
R: Rian Black 65 recepti (Kick not good)
Fourth quarter
MI: Dallas Donahue 1 pass from Denaburg (Denaburg kick) 11:23′
MI: Denaburg 20 FG, 7:22
MI: Denaburg 42 FG, 1:37
LAKE WALES 37, HERITAGE 30
LAST
Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F
MORE WALES (6-2) 00 | 21| 13| 03 37
HERITAGE (PALM BAY) (5-3) 07 | 03| 07 | 13 30
First quarter
H: LJ Turner 70 run
Second quarter
H: Kane Avila FG
third quarter
LW: 65 pass (Kick not good)
H:LJ Turner 3 run (Avila kick), 3:39
LW: Marquish Seabon Jr.13 run (Kick good) 3:19
Fourth quarter
H:Trey Ulmer 15 run (kick not good)11:52
LW: Mauricio Alvarez 35 FG, 5:46
COCOA 27, spruce brook 14
LAST
Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F
SPRUCE CREEK (GATE ORANGE) (7-1) 14| 00 | 00 | 00 14
COCOA (6-1) 07| 12| 00 | 08 27
First quarter
SC: Kevin Minkler 22 run (Kick not good) 11:38
C: Donte Cook 76 pass from Davin Wydner (Alex Ramirez kick)11:16
SC: Blocked Point Score by Zaron Guyton (2-pt conversion) 4:53
Second quarter
C: OJ Ross 5 run (Kick not good) 11:17
C: Ross 1 run (Kick blocked) 5:35′
third quarter
No score
Fourth quarter
C: Ross 2 run (Ross run) 10:20′
SATELLITE 38, PALM BAY 15
LAST
Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F
SATELLITE (7-1) 07 | 10 | 07 | 14 38
PALM BAY (3-5) 00 | 07| 08 | 00 15
First quarter
S: Parker Dawson 4 pass from Gage Malkin (kick from Nick O’Donnell) 5:50′
Second quarter
S: Miles Hinkell 2 run (O’Donnell kick) 11:34
S: O’Donnell 32 FG, 4:55
PB: Octavian Osby 7 run (Cody Guth kick) 1:15
third quarter
S: Malkin 9 run (O’Donnell kick) 5:04
PB: Kyrique Harris 9 pass from Zach Emery-Foster (Taryus Jordan pass from Foster) 0:37
Fourth quarter
S: Dawson 4 pass from Malkin (O’Donnell kick) 10:56′
S: Garrett Tantius 9 run (O’Donnell kick) 1:
MELBOURNE 42, ASTRONAUT 14
LAST
Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F
ASTRONAUT (TITUSVILLE) (1-6) 00 | 07 | 00 | 07 14
MELBOURNE (6-2) 07 | 07| 14 | 14 42
First quarter
M: False punt, Damien Ivankovich 57 pass from Roland Soderberg (kick from Christian MacDonald) 3:34
Second quarter
M: Michael Galvin 4 run (Macdonald kick)7:04
A: Fumble recovery in the end zone by Kuttino Sconiers (William Billups kick)2:00
third quarter
M: Galvin 2 run (MacDonald kick) 2:13
M: Devin Alves 2 pass from Hunter Turner (MacDonald kick) 1:38
Fourth quarter
A: Larry Lee 1run (Ryan Gordon kick)5:41
M: Alves 38 pass from Turner (MacDonald kick) 1:03
M: Gavin Rowell 33 fumble return (MacDonald kick) 0:45′
HOLY TRINITY 49, HALIFAX 8
LAST
Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F
HALIFAX (DAYTONA BEACH) (0-8) 00 | 00 | 00 | 08 08
HOLY TRINITY (MELBOURNE) (8-0) 28 | 14 | 00 | 07 49
First quarter
HT: Jaydon Gowins 56 pass from Ty Englehart (Kickgood)11:43
HT:Jalon Francis 28 INT (Kickgood)11:21
HT: Gowins 2 run (Kick good) 7:21
HT: Gowin’s 52 run (Kick good) 3:40
Second quarter
HT: Day Day Farmer 15 pass from Englehart (Kick good)11:47
HT: Jay Larson 15 run (Holy Trinity) 8:25′
third quarter
No score
Fourth quarter
HT:Brandon Brown 45 run (Kick good) 6:36
Halifax: 50 point return (2 point conversion) 2:34
BAYSIDE 27, TITUSVILLE 7
LAST
Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F
TITUSVILLE (0-8) 00 | 00 | 00 | 00 07
BAYSIDE (PALM BAY) (4-4) 07 | 07| 06 | 07 27
First quarter
B: Michael Parkes 65 point return (Kick good)9:16
Second quarter
B:David Francis 9 run (Kick good) 1:47
third quarter
B: Carl Lazzeri 37 pass from Kaiden Brabham (Kickblocked) 1:47
Fourth quarter
B:AB Brown6 pass by Brett Boeckman (Kickgood) 10:15
T:TD Pass (Kickgood)
VIERA49, ST. CLOUD 6
LAST
Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F
NS. CLOUD (2-6) 00 | 00 | 00 | 06 06
VIERA (5-2) 21 | 21 | 00 | 07 49
First quarter
Q: Jayden Carney1 run (Jared Perdomo kick)
Q: Quincy Gillins pass by CJ Simms (Perdomo trap)
Q: Cameron Mills 50 run (Perdomo kick) 3:15′
Second quarter
Q: Simms 1 run (Perdomo kick)
Q: Jack Hathaway INT (Perdomo kick) 3:53
Q: Quincy Gillins 10 pass from Simms (Perdomo kick)
third quarter
No score
Fourth quarter
Q: Simms 39 run (Perdomo kick)
SC: TD (2 point not good)
WINDERMERE PREP 41, SPACE COAST 6
LAST
Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F
SPACE COAST (PORT ST. JOHN) (1-7) 00 | 00 | 06 | 00 06
WINDERMERE PREPARATION (3-5) 14 | 07 | 06 | 14 41
First quarter
WP: Tyler Simmons 10 pass from Zane Fullmer (Oliver Cowin kick) 8:00
WP:Fullmer 5run (Cowin kick) 2:00
Second quarter
WP: Fullmer 3 run (Cowin kick) 8:00
third quarter
WP:Gregory Jules 10run (Kick not good) 4:00
SC:Corbin Crissman 55 run (Kick not good) 1:00
Fourth quarter
WP: Mason Williams 5 pass from Fullmer (Cowin kick) 4:00
WP: Taylor Cline 3 pass from Fullmer (Cowin kick) 3:00
SANTA FE CATHOLIC 45, COCOA BEACH 6
LAST
Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F
COCOA BEACH (1-6) 00 | 00 | 06| 00 06
SANTA CATHOLIC (4-2) 14| 07| 07| 17 45
First quarter
SFC: TD run (Kick good) 7:00
SFC: TD run (Kick good) 2:00
Second quarter
SFC: TD run (Kick good) 1:00
third quarter
SFC: TD run (Kick good) 7:00
CB: TD run (2 point no good) 1:00
Fourth quarter
SFC: FG, 9:00
SFC: TD run (Kick good) 6:00
SFC: TD run (Kick good) 3:00
AUBUNDALE 37, WATER GALLIE 23
LAST
Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F
AUTUMN SALES (7-0) 10 | 06 | 14| 07 37
EAU GALLIE (MELBOURNE) (3-4) 00 | 08 | 07| 08 23
First quarter
A:Jerrod Johnson INT (Jacob Welch kick) 10:16
AN; Welch 27 FG, 1:53
Second quarter
A: Nate Garnett 17 run (2 point try not good) 11:22
EG: Touchdown (2-point conversion) 9:00
third quarter
A: Zach Tanner 9 run (Welch kick) 8:22
EG: TD (kick good) 7:12
A:Jerrod Johnson 12 run (Welch kick) 3:25
Fourth quarter
A: Jeremiah Austin 2 run (Welch kick) 6:04
EG: TD (2 point conversion) 1:10
MCC 0, CARDINAL NEWMAN 0
No score reported
Q1 | Q2 | Q3 | Q4 F
MELBOURNE CENTRAL CATHOLIC (1-5) 00 | XX | XX | XX 00
CARDINAL NEWMAN (W. PALM BEACH) (5-2) 00 | XX | XX | XX 00
First quarter
No score data available
Second quarter
No score data available
third quarter
No score data available
Fourth quarter
No score data available
