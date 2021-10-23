Tennis News 2021: Serena Williams breaks in heartbreaking video, Twitter, Esther Lee





23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams burst into tears when she made a heartbreaking announcement on social media.

American tennis icon Serena Williams burst into tears when she revealed that her close friend and physiotherapist Esther Lee was battling pancreatic cancer. In a 92-second clip posted to Twitter, the 23-time Grand Slam champion struggled to contain her emotions as she announced she would be competing in the LA Cancer Challenge 5K to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer. Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live coverage of ATP + WTA Tour tournaments, including every final match. New to Kayo? Start your free trial > dr. Lee, who has served as physio for both Williams sisters throughout their careers, is regularly seen on the field during their matches. “I don’t think I can do this, this is going to be too hard,” Williams said as he wiped his tears. “Last year my friend Esther was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and she is by my side whenever I need her. “My dear friend Esther has been a big part of my own health journey and now she needs our help in her battle with pancreatic cancer. “Esther has been named an honorary starter for the LA Cancer Challenge 5K walk-run on October 31 in UCLA to benefit the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. “My family and I have joined Team Esther to help everyone battling this disease. “Please join us as we raise awareness and race for a cure by finding and advancing critical research.” As reported by Basically sportsWilliams once admitted that she could have died had Esther not advised her to go to the hospital in 2001. “I didn’t want to go and she said to me, ‘You have to go,’ and that was the beginning of things that were really bad, but ended up being good for me,” Williams explained at the time. “I’ve thanked her so many times for that, because it could have literally changed my life.” Meanwhile, Australian tennis champion Ash Barty has officially decided to withdraw from the remainder of the 2021 WTA season, including the $14 million ($A19 million) WTA Finals. “I wanted to let everyone know that I will not be competing in any other tournaments in 2021, including the WTA Finals in Mexico,” Barty said in a statement. “It was a difficult decision but I have to prioritize my body and my recovery from our 2021 season and focus on the strongest pre-season for the Australian summer. “With the ongoing challenges of traveling back to Queensland and quarantine requirements, I am not willing to jeopardize my January preparation. “I wish the WTA team and players all the best for a successful WTA Finals and the rest of the year. “My focus now is on the Australian summer and doing everything I can to win the Australian Open. I can’t wait to play at home again.”

