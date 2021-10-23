Which team has the advantage in week 7





Washington Wire: Washington needs a strong performance from its defense line. It’s the strength of the team. Chase Young is playing better lately; Montez Sweat has been quiet. The two have to play several more times in the same game. The Green Bays offensive line has dealt with injuries, but is playing better. Theres no reason why Washington shouldn’t win this matchup. Washingtons offensive line will be without proper equipment Sam Cosmi and right guard Brandon Scherff. Cosmi is an impressive rookie, while Scherff is an All-Pro. Last week their replacements, Cornelius Lucas and Wes Schweitzer, were outstanding. I still like Washington’s offensive line with the two backups, although it’s a downgrade. I’m comfortable with Washington’s pass protection against the Packers; I’m concerned about the ability to open holes in the ongoing game. While I tend to like Washington here, I think these fights will be extremely close. Packers Wire: The Packers start Lucas Patrick in the middle instead of rookie Josh Myers, who is out with a knee injury. The offensive line has survived endless injuries and David Bakhtiari will return sometime in the next three weeks. Despite the injuries, the Packers are fifth in success rate and ninth in success rate. The defensive line and edge rushers have played much better in recent weeks, both against the run and rushing the passer. Kenny Clark is a dominant interior player and Rashan Gary is becoming increasingly disruptive. The Packers are moving in the right direction, but Washington must find an advantage here. No line of defense is more talented, but the only way Washington threatens an upset at Lambeau Field is with a dominant performance from the front four. Washington’s offensive line must somehow survive the absence of both starters on the right. This game will rely heavily on the performance on the line of scrimmage. Advantage: Washington

