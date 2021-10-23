Friday Night Football: Idaho prep football teams compete in district playoffs





Sports Director Jay Tust will feature highlights of games from the Treasure Valley on Friday Night Football at 10:35pm MT.

BOISE, Idaho After eight weeks of the regular high school football season, the district playoffs and postseason have finally arrived. In the 5A SIC, the Mountain View Mavericks try to prove that their 8-0 regular season was no fluke as they take on the 7-1 Rocky Mountain Grizzlies. In the 4A SIC, the Emmett Huskies (7-1) look set to add to their incredible season when they play the Vallivue Falcons (4-4). Friday at 10:35 PM MT, KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust will host Friday Night Football live on KTVB.COM and on YouTube channel of KTVB. Tust will feature highlights and scores from games from the Treasure Valley throughout the show. Scroll down to find the video player for Friday night’s live stream. In order for certain scores to make it into the show, contact KTVB High School Sports on Twitter. After the show, individual game highlights and scores will be added to this article. Be sure to check back for updates and more highlights. View highlights from week eight on KTVB’s YouTube channel here. END TYPES: 5A: Boise Brave (2-7) 28, Owyhee Storm (1-8) 3* Centennial Patriots (2-7) 0, Meridian Warriors (6-3) 35* Kuna Kavemen (1-8) 14, Eagle Mustangs (7-2) 62* Rocky Mountain Grizzlies (7-1) 6, Mountain View Mavericks (8-0) 26** Skyview hawks (4-4) 41, Borah Lions (5-3) 14* Timberline Wolves (5-4) 7, Capital Eagles (6-3) 42* *indicates match after season 4A: Bishop Kelly Knights (7-2) 56, (Ridgevue Warhawks (1-7) 13 Caldwell Cougars (0-9) 16, Nampa Bulldogs (5-4) 69 Columbia Wildcats (2-7) 20, Middleton Vikings (5-4) 42 Vallivue Falcons (5-4) 8, Emmett Huskies (7-2) 7 Canyon Ridge Riverhawks (1-7) vs. Burley Bobcats (3-5) Gemini falls Bruins (7-2) 19, Minico Spartans (9-0) 26 Mountain Home Tigers (3-6) 0, (3A) Sugar Salem Diggers (6-2) 45 Jerome Tigers (3-6) 28, Wood River Wolverines (1-8) 18 3A: Homedale Trojans (8-0) vs. Fruitland Grizzlies (4-3) Gooding Senators (8-0) 43, Kimberly Bulldogs (4-5) 6 Parma Panthers (0-9) 6, Weiser Wolverines (8-1) 44 McCall-Donnelly Vandals (4-4) 29, Payette Pirates (4-5) 13 Filer Wildcats (4-3) vs. Buhl Indians (3-4) 2A: Nampa Christian Trojan Horses (8-1) 30, Cole Valley Christian Chargers (5-3) 20 New Plymouth Pilgrims (2-5) vs. Marching Mustangs (1-6) Wendell Trojans (2-5) vs. Delco Hornets (5-3) Melba Mustangs (6-3) 26, Grangeville Bulldogs (2-5) 7 1A: Hansen Huskies (1-6) 26, Camas County Mushers (2-6) 80 Dietrich Blue Devils (5-3) 22, Carey Panthers (8-0) 24 Tri-Valley Titans (2-5) vs. Salmon River Savages (2-5) Lighthouse Christian Lions (0-7) vs. Glenns Ferry Pilots (1-5) Shoshone Indians (4-2) vs. Greenleaf Friends Grizzlies (0-6) Horseshoe Bend Mustangs (8-0) 38, Board Lumberjacks (5-2) 36 Oakley Hornets (7-1) 16, Raft River Trojans (7-0) 22 Idaho City Wildcats (1-6) vs. Hagerman JV Wild Wildcats (5-3) 19, Contus Pirates (7-1) 64 Castleford Wolves (6-1) vs. Rim Rock Raiders (2-3)

