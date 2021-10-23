Kontaveit blasts past Muguruza, Sakkari stops Halep to reach Moscow semi-final

No.9 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia continued her winning ways at the VTB Kremlin Cup on Friday, knocking No.2 seed Garbie Muguruza of Spain, 6-1, 6-1, in their quarter-final clash.

Kontaveit secured two wins apiece with the impressive 48-minute win over former world champion Muguruza as she claimed a spot in the semi-finals in Moscow for the first time in her career.

Quick Facts: World No.20 Kontaveit has triumphed in 19 of her last 21 games during her late season surge, including her second and third WTA singles title, in Cleveland and Ostrava respectively.

By ousting the No. 5 Muguruza, Kontaveit secured the fourth Top 5 win in her career, improving to 2-0 against Top 5 opposition this season. She also beat then number 4 Sofia Kenin this spring on the indoor clay courts of Stuttgart.

Story of the match: Kontaveit swept the affair, winning nearly 90 percent of the points behind her first serve and converting five of her seven break points. With 22 winners against just 10 unforced errors, Kontaveit controlled the game from start to finish with her powerful play.

Kontaveits’ command performance kicked off early, as she made a crosscourt backhand return for a winner and a break for 2-0. Another return winner from that side gave the Est a second break for 5-1, and she served out the set in the next game, finishing the opening frame with two consecutive aces.

After giving up an immediate break in the first game of the second set, Muguruza finally got a chance to work her way into the match and collect her first breakpoints of the day with 0-40 in the next game. However, Kontaveit was on a mission and managed to work his way out of that jam by winning five straight runs and holding the 2-0.

Kontaveit drove home from there, finishing the game with a love service break that ended with a final winner of the backhand return.

Next one: Kontaveit will face Olympic silver medalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the semifinals, after Vondrousova ousted Russian No. 1 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in their quarterfinals.

Vondrousova defeated Kontaveit both times they played before, including a come-from-behind three-setter in the first round of Wimbledon earlier this year.

Maria Sakkari claimed the last spot in the semi-finals in Moscow, when the number 3 from Greece ousted the number 8 Simona Halep from Romania 6-4, 6-4.

In the pair’s first meeting, Sakkari fended off a furious second set comeback from former world champion Halep, eventually triumphing in an hour and 44 minutes to reach the final four in Moscow for the first time.

“The last few games have been a bit tricky, but that happens, that’s tennis,” Sakkari said at her post-match press conference.

Quick Facts: Sakkari, like Kontaveit, has had a solid finish to the season as the Greek has now made it to the semi-finals at three of her last four events. Notably, that run includes her second Grand Slam semifinal of the season at the US Open, and a trip to her first final since 2019 in Ostrava.

Sakkari, currently on a career-high ranking of World No.7 (the highest ranked Greek woman in WTA rankings history), will take that impressive form next month in her Akron WTA Finals debut. She secured her spot in the year-end championships on Thursday after advancing to the Moscow quarter-finals.

Halep is still looking for her first Top 10 win of the season, having missed three months due to a calf injury. The Romanian, a former Roland Garros and Wimbledon champion who missed both events this summer, has reached just one semi-final this year and saw her ranking slip to the current position of world No. 19 after her injury-plagued 2021.

Key moments:Sakkari earned the first break and led 3-1, but when she served 5-3 for the opening set, dueling drop shot rallies fell in favor of Haleps as the Romanian withdrew on service. However, a grueling 10-minute match followed, in which Sakkari had five set points before finally breaking again to take the one-set lead.

The Greek started the second set strong and broke for 2-0 with a great forehand winner down the line. Sakkari extended her lead to 5-1 and lined up to serve out a routine win. But after Sakkari reached the match point there, Halep’s tenacious play kicked off an eye-opening comeback as she hit a volley winner on her fourth break point of that match.

Halep won eight of the next nine runs by making mistakes against Sakkari, and the Romanian was suddenly back on service at 5-4. However, Sakkari regrouped in the next match and recaptured her aggressive play from the earlier stages to take two more match points. Halep saved the first with a winning backhand, but Sakkari converted the second with a fiery forehand.

Next one: Sakkari will now face Ekaterina Alexandrova, the last remaining Russian, for a spot in the VTB Kremlin Cup final. Alexandrova shocked No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka earlier on Friday.

Sakkari dominated her rivalry with Alexandrova, having won all three of their previous encounters. However, this will be their first match-up since 2019, and only their second overall match at Tour level.

“She is a very dangerous player, she likes to hit the ball really hard, and she just goes for it,” said Sakkari, who is looking forward to another fight with Alexandrova. “Of course she feels good playing at home, and today she had one of her biggest wins. So I expect a very tough game from her side.”