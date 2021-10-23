Michigan senior shocked by WMU in Yost, 5-2





Well, that didn’t take long. Michigan’s perfect start to the season earned a No. 1 spot in this week’s poll for the first time since 2011, but no one told Western Michigan it was juggling. The 17-ranked Broncos marched into Ann Arbor Friday night and dominated the Wolverines at Yost Ice Arena for a 5-2 win in Michigan’s first game since they became the top-ranked team in the country. Ethen Frank scored the winner for WMU (3-0-0) in the second period when five different Broncos scored in the game. Michael Joyaux, Drew Worrad and Tim Washe each added two assists and Brandon Bussi stopped 23 of 25 shots to bring home the win. Kent Johnson and Luke Hughes each scored for Michigan (4-1-0). WMU went 2-for-3 on power play, while Michigan ran empty in six tries. WMU blocked 22 shots in the game. The two teams meet on Saturday night for a rematch at Lawson Arena in Kalamazoo. More State College hockey No. 19 Bemidji State 5, Northern Michigan 4: Lukas Sillinger had a goal and an assist and Eric Martin had two assists for Bemidji State (2-3). Michael Colella and Hank Crone each had one goal and one assist and Andre Ghantous and Hampus Eriksson each provided two assists for NMU (2-2). Ferris State 2, St Thomas 1 (OT): Liam MacDougall scored in extra time and Brenden Rons scored a goal for Ferris State (2-3). Trevor Zins scored for St. Thomas (0-7). Lake Superior State 7, Union 4: Brandon Puricelli had two goals, Louis Boudon had four assists and Miroslav Mucha and Jacob Bengtsson added three each for LSSU (4-3). Michael Hodge had a goal and an assist and Brandon Estes and Cullen Ferguson each provided two assists. Michigan State 2, UMass Lowell 2 (OT):Drew DeRidder stopped 37 of 39 shots, Jeremy Davidson scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season and David Gucciardi scored his first for MSU (3-1-1). Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detroitnews.com/story/sports/college/university-michigan/wolverines/2021/10/23/fridays-state-hockey-no-17-western-michigan-hockey-shocks-no-1-michigan-yost-5-2/6149433001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos