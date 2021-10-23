Young hockey goalkeepers in NWT tried table tennis to improve coordination. It worked

A group of young hockey goalkeepers traded their equipment for a pair of table tennis paddles to participate in a study designed to help them improve their reflexes.

And for 14-year-old Deacon Tybring, who is one of seven goalkeepers competing, it worked.

“It improved my overall hand-eye coordination quite a bit,” says Tybring, who has been playing hockey for three years.

The study was conducted in Hay River for six weeks last spring and was conceived by Thorsten Gohl, the executive director of Table Tennis North in Fort Providence, NWT.

The program combines table tennis and hockey to improve hand-eye coordination and reaction time.

Gohl got the idea while watching a recreational hockey game and thought his organization could help young goalkeepers improve their game.

“When we presented the idea to other people who do hockey, they said, ‘Yeah, why not? It’s always helpful to do extra things,'” he said.

The participants aged 9 to 15 years were coached through a variety of table tennis exercises and games for balance and reflexes.

Gohl says it was challenging to get going at first.

“As a hockey goalkeeper, none of the people at table tennis had any idea what that means, like fishing and so on,” he said.

Gohl said a fun exercise they tried was playing with one hand and then catching with the other hand.

“That was a great way to increase reaction time just to improve hand-eye coordination,” he said.

The Sport Information Resource Centre, a national organization that shares new sports knowledge through workshops and conferences, evaluated the programme.

Early findings showed that participants improved their hand-eye coordination off ice by an average of 20.5 percent. The response time of computers in the office increased by an average of 9.7 percent. In the latest test, participants improved their savings on the ice by 15.8 percent after the table tennis training program.

The program hopes to start in the Sahtu and Beaufort Delta regions by 2022

Tybring says he saw a change in his performance and encourages other players to try it out.

“I saw the most changes, like being able to get the puck in the glove but being able to do it faster. So being able to react faster to certain shots that I might not have been able to do so quickly before,” he said.

Gohl would like to see more multisport approaches because he thinks it can benefit athletes.

“It’s great that our children are learning table tennis and we can improve their lives, experiences and skills. But other sports can too. And hopefully this is a starting point for all sports that are increasingly coming together,” he said.

Table tennis Noord aims to bring the program to communities in the Sahtu and Beaufort Delta by 2022 and is working on a virtual table tennis program for classrooms.