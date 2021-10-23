T20 World Cup: Australia beat South Africa in thrilling Super 12s opener

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Abu Dhabi South Africa 118-9 (20 overs): Markram 40 (36); Hazlewood 2-19, Zampa 2-21 Australia 121-5 (19.4 overs): Smith 35 (34), Stoinis 24* (16); Nortje 2-21 Australia won by five wickets Score card

Australia has worked hard to chase 119 to beat South Africa in a thrilling opening Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup.

Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade added an unbroken 40 as Australia won by five wickets with two balls left in Abu Dhabi.

Steve Smith made 35 from 34 balls after Australia slipped to 38-3.

South Africa previously worked to 118-9, Aiden Markram hit a smooth 40 and Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc took two wickets each.

In the later game of the day, England knocked out defending champions West Indies for 55 to start their campaign with a six-wicket win in Dubai.

While the expectation of high scores did not materialize in the first game between two of the bigger teams after a week of qualifying, this match brought a nervous ending with Australia’s victory not certain until Stoinis skipped the second ball of the final for four .

However, there was very little atmosphere among a sparse crowd, with only a handful of fans from Australia and South Africa in addition to the locals.

Bowlers ensure victory in Australia

Australia entered the game after losing 15 of their past 21 T20s, but they were never seriously threatened by South Africa, a late wiggle with the bat to the side.

They were excellent with the ball, casting a consistent line and length to limit South Africa, albeit with the help of a poor selection of shots and chaotic running.

Hazlewood’s accuracy brought him the wickets of Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock – the ball rolling off his thigh and into the stump – after Glenn Maxwell, who opened the bowling with his off-spin, had one by captain Temba Bavuma slid.

Pat Cummins was strict in allowing just 19 runs in four overs, while leg spinner Adam Zampa went for just 21 and South Africa broke open with the wickets of David Miller and Dwaine Pretorius in the same over.

Left arm Starc struggled at times – he leaked 32 runs – but Australia seems to have covered all areas with the ball. Their ability to overcome death was untested and will undergo tougher tests against tougher opposition.

Australia lost Aaron Finch, caught in the deep third, and David Warner, taken at the back end, in the power play of their chase before Mitch Marsh fell cheap.

Fresh from scoring 513 runs in the Indian Premier League, Smith and Glenn Maxwell put up 42 for the fourth wicket, but fell in the space of three balls to leave Australia 81-5 in the 16th left.

That comparison went to 36 from four overs, but Stoinis and Wade helped Australia cross the line.

‘It was pretty stressful’ – what they said

Australian Captain Aaron Finch: “The dugout was probably more relaxed than I was. It was quite stressful, but Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade showed a very calm mind.

“There were some really good matchups for Glenn Maxwell in the power play, and he bowled beautifully today. The whole bowling unit was excellent.”

Allrounder Marcus Stoinis from Australia: “I won’t lie, there was a bit of a ‘here we go again’ feeling. There’s a chase here. It was nice to get that one over the line.

“South Africa fielded really well. They bowled well. They scraped. They’re really good at that. They put a lot of pressure on us.”

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma: “We’re talking about being resilient and that opportunity was there. It was a big effort to get it across to the last.

“The hitting didn’t go to plan – we certainly couldn’t get enough of it.”