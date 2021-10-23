Marcus Stoinis saves Aussies against Proteas

Australia put in hard work from a little chase, but kicked off their World Cup campaign with a crucial five-wicket win over South Africa on Saturday.

Australia was in the group of deaths and had to beat the Proteas in Abu Dhabi to give a handy boost to its chances of reaching the semi-finals of the tournament.

That mission looked good after 20 overs with a messy and at times comical batting performance that limited South Africa to 9-118 after taking the lead.

However, that score turned out to be worth over 150 after Australia cheaply lost Aaron Finch (0), David Warner (14) and Mitch Marsh (11) to fall to 3-38.

Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell stopped the flow of wickets in a partnership of 42 that put Australia back on track, but there was another twist to the story.

A stunning dive catch in the deep end by Aiden Markram removed Smith for 35 out of 34, before a failed Maxwell reverse sweep saw the all-rounder throw clean by Tabraiz Shamsi for 18.

That made the comparison a nervous 38 runs from 28 balls for Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis to chase on a two-speed field.

Eighteen runs were needed with two overs to go, but Stoinis provided a calm and steady hand, navigating the tense finish and delivering the winning runs with two balls left.

In the first innings, Maxwell claimed Australia’s opening wicket with a slipping pitch that cleared Temba Bavuma for 12. Josh Hazlewood, brought in after Mitchell Starc gave up 11 on the first over, then found Rassie ven der Dussen’s outside edge with his very first ball .

Quinton de Kock (7) was out at Hazlewoods next door after a failed scoop shot off his thigh, high in the air, and back onto his stumps.

What a terrible fate for Quinton de Kock, he watched it in slow mo, it was a slow death but he is on his way back. A disastrous layoff… said the commentator.

Proteas legend Dale Steyn added: It’s a disaster for South Africa. This is not the way you would imagine getting out.

Pat Cummins then came over to the board in the eighth and kept the pressure on South Africa by removing Heinrich Klaasen on the brink of a run-a-ball 13.

David Miller tried his best to contain the flow in a 17-ball stay, but was held for 16 by Adam Zampa, taking a review with him in the 14th with ball-tracking that showed he was nearly as perpendicular was possible.

Three balls later, Dwaine Pretorius followed him into the barns after being caught behind giving Zampa his second.

But the South African horror show was not over when Keshav Maharaj (0) slid backwards onto the pitch and was driven out the other side after being sent back by Markram.

Markram played a solitary hand with 40 runs off 36 balls, but went in the deep end for Starc in the 18th to leave South Africa in trouble.

Kagiso Rabada (20* out of 23) added some much-needed runs late, but couldn’t hold on to the attack when Starc repeated Anrich Nortje (2) in the latter.

In response, Stoinis, who made 24, held his ground and set an unbeaten score of 40 with left-handed Wade, who made 15.

The dugout was probably a little more relaxed than I was, skipper Finch said.

Stoinis and Wade kept their cool there. It’s what experience can do. Maxwell has done very well.

With AFP

