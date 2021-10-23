Jannik Sinner marches to Antwerp final | ATP tour

Top-class Jannik Sinner rocketed to his fifth tour-level final of the season at the European Open on Saturday, as he continued his pursuit of qualifying for the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals.

The 20-year-old produced a dominant performance from baseline to South African Lloyd Harris 6-2, 6-2 in Antwerp in 87 minutes.

I am very happy to be in the final, Sinner said in his interview on the track. He is having an incredible season so good luck to him to finish in the best way possible. Thanks to the crowd that came out today, it was a great atmosphere here. I just love playing here and playing indoors, so hopefully I can play another great game tomorrow.

The Italian, who has yet to drop a set in the ATP 250 event, is 11th (2,745 points) in the FedEx ATP Race To Turin, 210 points behind ninth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz (2,955). The Pole occupies the final qualifying spot with eighth seeded Spaniard Rafael Nadal missing the season finale due to a foot injury. Should Sinner win the title in Antwerp, he would move to within 110 points of Hurkacz.

When asked about qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals, Sinner said: It’s a long road. There’s still this tournament and three more to go. I have to play well in Vienna and well in Paris and there are other incredible players trying to get there. Hopefully this year, but if not, I can be happy with my season.

The leading group is aiming for its debut during the Nitto ATP Finals, which will be held at the Pala Alpitour in Turin from November 14-21. Sinner now leads Harris 1-0 in their ATP Head2Head series and offers his fourth tour-level title of the season in Antwerp, after triumphing in Melbourne, Washington and Sofia.

Victory would put Sinner on par with Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev for the second most tour-level trophies won this season. Colleague Turin Casper Ruud, who is seventh in the FedEx ATP Race To Turin (3,015 points), leads the way with five titles.

The courses are very similar to Sofia’s, where I won the tournament twice, Sinner added. I love playing here, I think I can move well here. I am happy with my level today.

Harris took part in his second touring semi-final of the season, having reached the final in Dubai. The 24-year-old enjoyed a run to his first major quarterfinal at the US Open last month.

Sinner will face Diego Schwartzman as second seed in the championship game after Argentinian #NextGenATP crossed over American Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 6-0 in 86 minutes to continue his love affair with the European Open.

The 29-year-old reached back-to-back finals in Antwerp in 2016 and 2017, before enjoying a run to the final four in 2018. Schwartzman will aim to win his second tour-level title of the season, following triumph homegrown in Buenos Aires.

In a strong performance, Schwartzman Brooksby broke five times and won nine games in a row to secure victory in their first ATP Head2Head meeting.

It’s always hard when you’re playing against an opponent you’ve never played before, Schwartzman said in his on-field interview. In the first game you try to figure out how he’s going to play and how I’m going to play and how you feel the ball.

I was just trying to get every ball in and I think the first set helped me because in the second set he wasn’t able to do what he did in the first set. I kept my rhythm in the second set, which I think was the difference. I feel very comfortable here.