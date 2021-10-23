Ireland women’s hockey team one game from World Cup spot after victory over Belarus

Niamh Carey’s incredible start to her international career continued as Ireland’s 48th-minute goal scored a 3-2 win over Belarus in Pisa, putting them within one win of the 2022 World Cup.

It was remarkable work, as she was knocked over by Belarus goalkeeper Maryna Navitskaya, but still managed to roll over the ground and shovel the ball into the backboard.

Previously, Ireland had made a brilliant start with Lena Tice and Anna OFlanagan, leading them 2-0 in four minutes, only for Belarus to fight back with Sviatlana Bahushevich and Ryta Batura to even things out.

But Ireland held out as skipper Katie Mullan singled out Carey with a nice line in the circle from which Carey finished the race.

It certainly wasn’t the way we wanted the game to go, especially when we were leading 2-0 so early, said coach Sean Dancers.

Thanks to Belarus who got back in and had some nice plays. their coach [Herman Kruis] certainly did good things with them and it was a hard fought match but to our credit the girls kept fighting and winning which is the main goal.

It’s still do or die! Tomorrow final, but we always knew this would be the case. We are up for the challenge and have no illusions whether we play Scotland or Wales [at 3pm Irish time]. We should take it and probably take a little more than we did today!

The Green Army could hardly have started better with Michelle Carey burning the middle to win a penalty corner in the first minute. Lena Tice drove home from the top with a precise blow for 1-0.

The speed Carey showed was a sign of things to come as the direct running of her twin sister Niamh and Sarah Hawkshaw ruined the entire match.

In the fourth minute, Anna OFlanagan got the final touch with a real mele created by Niamh Careys, an attack and a shot that turned up and behind goalkeeper Maryna Navitskaya. Naomi Carroll had the first bite and OFlanagan followed to be extra sure.

But any idea that Belarus would play a beaten role was quickly dispelled when Sviatlana Bahushevich deftly invaded from close range in just the fifth minute.

At that stage it looked like it was going to be a goal-fest with the game wide open, with Ireland looking to use his speed at every opportunity to extend the game.

For Dancer, the pace of Sarah Hawkshaw, Sarah Torrans and the Carey twins was a key factor, but combined with the way Belarus approached the draw, it made for a helter-skelter match.

One of our strengths is our speed and skill and we certainly want to bring that as much as possible. The way Belarus had set up their press and structure made the game quite open. It probably ended up being too open, he said.

It was indeed a surprise that the tie made it through the second and third quarters with no further action on the scoreboard. A shot by Niamh Careys was hooked off the line by a defending kicking defender, while a squat by Mullan on goal hit the post.

The Green Army was unable to use their half-dozen penalty corners and Sarah Torrans painfully missed a Hawkshaw cross.

While creating the better chances, Belarus always looked like they were on the hunt, forcing some big interventions from Hannah McLoughlin and Risn Upton.

And so it turned out in the last fifteen minutes of the first set of corners from the Belarusians, Ryta Batura finally clambered home after a few deflections.

But before they were even, Ireland responded with a slick pass from Mullan and a brilliant finish from Careys. It scored two goals in two capped caps for the current UCD student, raised at Railway Union, with a memorable finish.

And Coach Dancer was excited about her all-round game this week: It’s an amazing conversion rate, two out of two!

“The impressive thing that she brings is her bike, her speed and stamina make it very difficult for people to keep up with her. She got some really nice touches at times when we needed them.

It puts Ireland through to the final of this tournament where the World Cup ticket will ultimately be decided against Scotland or Wales.

Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Ireland 3 (L Tice, A OFlanagan, N Carey) Belarus 2 (S Bahushevich, R Batura)

Ireland: A McFerran, M Carey, R Upton, K Mullan, L Tice, H McLoughlin, C Watkins, S Torrans, S Hawkshaw, A OFlanagan, N Carey. Subscribers: E Getty, Z Malseed, N Carroll, D Duke, E Curran, S McAuley, L Murphy.

Belarus: M Navitskaya, I Siamionava, H Zhylevich, U Kasabutskaya, D Belavusava, R Batura, Yubko, S Bahushevich, K Papkova, M Nikitsina, V Lapitskaya. Subscribers: N Shtsin, K Mihunova, K Kutai, D Hanets, A Sys, K Zhuk, T Liavonava.

referees: H Harrison (Eng), C Martin-Schmets (Bel).