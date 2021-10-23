El Clasico: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo helped redefine bitter club rivalry, but without either star the world is still watching?





This Sunday, for the first time since 2007, neither player will be with the two clubs when they meet for the 247th edition of one of football’s biggest matches.

Messi’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain, which shook the football world this summer, was a consequence of the serious financial difficulties Barcelona finds itself in, after years of economic negligence which have left the club unable to deal adequately with the consequences of the the pandemic.

Unsurprisingly, the team has struggled since the loss of the greatest player in club history and head coach Ronald Koeman has often seen fans’ biggest frustration this season over Barcelona’s shortcomings.

The Dutch manager certainly won’t enjoy Real Madrid’s visit to the Camp Nou this weekend, but he and his team may be able to find some confidence after recently taking consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Not that those two wins — against Valencia and Dynamo Kiev — did anything to ease the pressure on the beleaguered Koeman. After Wednesday’s somewhat stale 1-0 win over Dynamo, which gave Barcelona its first points in the Champions League this season, the players left to pitch to spot some parts of the crowd – from the fans who bothered. taken to show up, that is. READ: Cristiano Ronaldo completes stunning Manchester United comeback against Atalanta In the run-up to the match, the Spanish sports newspaper Marca . writes focused on recent visitor numbers in Camp Nou , which were far from ideal for a club in dire need of till receipts to get out of the current financial mess. “The Lethargy of the Camp Nou and a Clasico to Reactivate a $119 Million Company” [Euros]’ reads the headline. “The stadium has not even been half full in the two games since it reached 100% capacity; el Clasico is the litmus test.” Marca says Barcelona plans to receive €119 million ($138.4 million) in gate receipts this season, but in the two games since local authorities once again allowed the club to open its entire stadium after the pandemic – against Valencia and Dynamo Kiev — they’ve welcomed only 47,317 and 45,968 fans, respectively. That’s less than half of Camp Nou’s 99,354 capacity. But according to Victor Navarro, a journalist for radio station Cadena COPE, the early signs for El Clasico are good, with eight zones in Camp Nou already sold out and 11 more on the brink of reaching 100%. The remaining zones cost between €99 and €249, Navarro says, and the remaining VIP sections cost €750. READ: Lionel Messi gives chance at first hat trick for Paris Saint-Germain Peaks and valleys The story of Real Madrid’s season so far certainly feels more positive, but it’s a season that has already seen incredible ups and downs. With Karim Benzema, Real Madrid have arguably the best player in the world right now. The French forward was in sparkling form to start the season, with a staggering nine goals and seven assists in just eight La Liga appearances. Big wins against Celta Vigo and Real Mallorca early in Carlo Ancelotti’s reign sparked fans’ hopes for a successful season, but the recent 2-1 defeats to Sheriff Tiraspol – arguably the biggest disappointment in Champions League history – and Espanyol dampened the mood considerably. The 5-0 midweek win over Shakhtar Donetsk was a huge confidence boost for the team, but supporters are still concerned that this side is prone to stalling performance. However, the whites may still get a late boost before Sunday’s game. Newspaper Sports emphasized Eden Hazard’s frustration in missing every Clasico since arriving at Real Madrid due to injury. Despite returning from his recent international service with a slight knock, Sport reports that the Belgian star can finally meet Barcelona for the first time since arriving 28 months ago for a reported $113 million fee. “Hazard hopes to finally debut in a Clasico,” reads the headline. “Injuries have prevented him from playing in the previous four games and now he is limping towards the Camp Nou date,” the article continues. “This Thursday he trained as usual and it is very possible that he will be on the roster. “His frustration is that of the Madrid fans, who are starting to lose hope of seeing the ‘crack’ that was at Chelsea.” Despite this Clasico coming early in the season and Real Madrid just two points clear of Barcelona in La Liga, there is a feeling that a win for both teams could be the catalyst for better things to come. However, a heavy defeat could just as easily plunge one of these clubs into another crisis.

