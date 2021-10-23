Sports
Women’s tennis preview: HEB Women’s Pro Tennis Open
Austin, Texas The DropShot Professional Tennis Tournament Series has announced that five players from the University of Texas women’s tennis team will compete as wildcards in the HEB Women’s Pro Tennis Open October 25-31. The tournament will take place at the Texas Tennis Center, and players will compete for coveted points in the world tennis rankings and a $25,000 purse. Entrance is free.
Qualifying for singles will begin on Monday, October 25, and the singles for the main draw will begin on Tuesday, October 26. The inaugural Women’s Catalyst Award, presented in partnership with Google and the Austin Community Women’s Foundation, is scheduled for Wednesday, October 27.
This year has the toughest competition yet for this series of Austin-based tournaments, with all direct acceptance singles players holding between 587 and 138 World Tennis Association (WTA) ranking points. A total of sixty players will participate in the tournament, including Austin’s highest-ranked WTA player, Fernanda Contreras, and five UT players as wildcards:
- Charlotte Chavatipon, No. 46 in preseason ITA singles and No. 9 in preseason ITA doubles rankings; went 28-1 in singles as a freshman and earned NCAA All-Tournament Team honors at No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles
- Kylie Collins, no. 67 in preseason ITA singles and No. 25 in preseason ITA doubles rankings; earned ITA doubles All-America and NCAA All-Tournament Team honors at No. 1 doubles as a freshman; went 17-3 in singles as a freshman; 8-1 singles record this year and won the ITA Texas Regional singles title
- Malaika Rapolu, 26-3 singles record last year; 5-3 singles record this year and advanced to the semifinals in the ITA Texas Regional
- Fernanda Labrana, 23-2 singles record last year; 3-0 singles record this year and won the Flight 5 singles title at the Furman Fall Classic
- Bella Zamarripas, no. 55 in preseason ITA doubles ranking; 4-4 singles record this year and advanced to the consolation finals at the ITA Texas Regional
“Having a professional tournament on our campus gives our players the opportunity to compete with and against some of the best up and coming talent in the world,” said Howard Joffe, University of Texas Women’s Tennis Head Coach. “It’s also a great opportunity for local tennis fans to come and watch and cheer on our players and see how professional tennis is played in our beautiful facility.”
“This year, some of the country’s most promising young players will be competing in the tournament,” said Christo Van Rensburg, tournament director of the DropShot Series. “In addition to two Austin players, women from around the world will descend on the Lone Star State for DropShot’s most exciting tournament yet, and we look forward to putting on a great series for our amazing city.”
