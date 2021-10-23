No. 19 Auburn travels to No. 13 Ole Miss for top-20 matchup





AUBURN, Ala. No. 19 Auburn (11-4-0, 5-3-0 SEC) takes on the second top in a row top-15 opponent in a division matchup at No. 13 Ole Miss (11-3-2, 6-2- 0 SEC) Sunday at 2 p.m. CT. The game will be available for streaming on SEC Network+. Thursday’s loss vs. No. 4 Arkansas marked the first time Auburn was shutout in 20 games dating back to March 6 in Clemson. The Tigers are 17-5-1 in 23 games since the beginning of last spring, beating opponents 48-16 during the stretch. Redshirt second year ahead Marissa Arias has scored seven goals in the last 10 games and is tied for the league lead with five goals in the SEC game. Arias and junior striker Sydney Richards accounted for eight of the last eleven goals. The defense have conceded just 16 goals in their last 23 games (0.68 GAA). The defense and goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska lead the SEC with seven shutouts overall and five shutouts in competitive play. Prohaska’s 0.86 GAA is good for third place in the competition. Ole Miss represents Auburn’s sixth-ranked opponent of the season and seventh SEC opponent either ranked or receiving votes at the time of the competition. With two regular season games remaining, Auburn is currently fourth in the SEC standings and just one game from second place. The Tigers have earned a trip to Orange Beach and an SEC tournament berth for the 26th time, including the 21st straight season. Fifth year defender Alyssa Malonson made her 92nd straight start on Thursday vs. Arkansas, setting the program record for games started and consecutive games, while tying the program record for games played. Malonson was instrumental in seven shutouts this season and also provided four assists, finishing third on the team. Her 23 assists are tied for eighth in program history. Ole Miss enters the weekend tied for second in the SEC with a 6-2-0 in conference play and an overall record of 11-3-2. The Rebels took four consecutive SEC wins before dropping their Missouri game on Thursday. Offensively, Haleigh Stackpole leads the way with 21 points on four goals and 13 assists, second in the NCAA. Ashley Orkus played in goal every minute and scored a 1.16 goals against average, while making 56 saves. Auburn will conclude the regular season with the Iron Bowl of Soccer in Alabama (9-7-1, 4-3-1 SEC) Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT.

