WBBL|07 rain delays and cancellations, women’s T20 cricket matches halted in Launceston

Saturday was going to be an exciting day for women’s cricket, but the weather on the Apple Isle clearly had other ideas.

Bad weather in Launceston put a damper on what was supposedly a blockbuster day of women’s cricket.

All four WBBL-games to be played on Saturday were canceled due to the wet weather, as the fields in Invermay Park and UTAS Stadium struggled to cope with the downpour.

Each side was awarded one match point and none of the matches will be rescheduled.

The first game of the day, between the Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes, was canceled after a significant rain delay during the first innings at Invermay Park.

The cancellation would have been particularly frustrating for the Strikers, who were in control after 16 overs.

Hurricanes batter Mignon du Preez shook off a disappointing start to WBBL07 by scoring 39 runs off 35 balls, but her solid individual effort wasn’t enough to deflate the Strikers’ attack.

Spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington sent two batters into a four-ball space, while young shooter Darcie Brown claimed two wickets of his own.

The Hurricanes, who had been 2-70, were down five wickets with just 107 runs on the board when play was interrupted by rain.

The clash between the Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat was halted before a pitch was thrown due to torrential rain at the same venue.

Stars lead-off hitter Elyse Villani admitted that she was disappointed that the game had to be abandoned.

“It’s a real shame, to be honest,” she told Fox Cricket.

“I feel like we have a bit of momentum right now after a really good win against the Sixers. We wanted to continue that momentum today.

“I feel like it would have been a really great fight against the Brisbane Heat, especially with some short limits.”

Cricket experts said poor drainage in Invermay Park was likely responsible for the two cancellations.

“It’s the pros and cons of getting away from the big grounds,” former WODI star Mel Jones said in comment.

“The smaller grounds are perfect for some types of matchups for WBBL.

“At the same time, the investment and money that goes into infrastructure isn’t quite there to match the big terrain.”

The first of two games to be played at UTAS Stadium, a Sydney derby between the Sixers and Thunder, was postponed by the weather for nearly an hour before it was finally canceled just after 4.30pm (AEDT).

The cancellation was made all the more frustrating for cricket fans as Sydney is no longer on lockdown and enjoyed pristine weather on Saturday.

The Thunder have only played one game in WBBL|07 so far, but all-rounder Lauren Smith said the schedule could work in the team’s favor.

“We’re really lucky that most of our games are televised so we can see how the other teams are playing and get the information we need to play them,” Smith said.

“I think we have come to the right end with the planning.

“We know we’re going to have a pretty tight schedule in this back end of the tournament, so I think a lot of the girls really took advantage of this peace of mind that we had. But I think we’re all equipped and ready to go and hopefully we’ll shoot at the right time.”

Due to the downpour, the fourth game between the Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers had to be postponed and eventually cancelled.

Launceston will host most of the WBBL’s games for the rest of the month, but with rain also forecast for Sunday and next weekend, more cancellations could be at stake.