Grace Caspar helps Williamstown hockey step up in the classroom

MONROE Twp. They roll deep and have changed Williamstown’s hockey program.

Grace Casper and her fellow seniors have seen a resurgence in the sport, bringing the team to its best-ever season. With Friday’s 4-0 win against Schalick, Williamstown is 13-3. In the past four seasons under coach Becky Peterson, Williamstown set a 36-35-2 record. Good, but this class has taken the program to a new level.

We are many, Caspar said. We’ve been together since high school, so once we were in our senior year, we knew it was going to be a really good year. We have worked together for the past four years. I know Coach Peterson was excited that our senior class was finally here.

Typically, a senior class dwindles to a player or two, perhaps a handful over four years. The Williamstown 8 just kept rolling.

It’s pretty cool. said Caspar. We just know on the field, we just know each other is there. We just worked so well together all these years. I don’t think there is a secret. We are all really good friends. We just know we’re there for each other.

The quality was evident from the moment the Class of 2022 showed up for Peterson.

I knew the moment they were freshmen, Peterson said. “You could just see it. They loved each other. They’re a tight-knit group. They fight like sisters. When you know kids are so connected, you know you can do something with them.

From the start I knew they had potential. I’ve always said, I can’t wait for your senior year. They have not disappointed.

While 13 wins is a good start, this senior class has other things in mind. Each milestone during the season points to a greater purpose.

We started thinking about it when we beat Clearview twice, Caspar said. I don’t think our school has beaten Clearview twice. After we won the second time, our team definitely started to get known.

Then we started to get excited for the playoffs. If we win, it will be our first win in the playoffs. It’s against (Rancocas Valley) and they’re a pretty good opponent. I think our team is really excited, especially because it’s a home game.

This success is not entirely around the upper class. It’s built to last, thanks to those same seniors.

We’re proud to be a family from freshman to senior, junior to varsity, said Peterson. We take pride in making sure everyone knows they matter. Each individual player. It translates because when I see them practicing, taking care of each other, cheering for each other. They care about this game. It’s not just the seniors. It’s the whole crew. There is something special.

It’s been a special season in Monroe Township. And it’s not done yet.

We have a stronger bond here, Caspar said. We all enjoy the sport, so I think that’s why we have such a good bond in the field. It’s good to win, but we also like to play together there.

