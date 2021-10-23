Jean Lumb Foundation announces the winners of the National Award 2021





Article content TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) A table tennis champion from Vancouver, a scholar with a 99.5% average from Bolton, ON, a social justice advocate from Calgary, a black taekwondo band from Markham. These are four of the eighteen student winners of the 24th Annual Jean Lumb Awards. The Jean Lumb Foundation is celebrating 24 years of awarding scholarships to recognize excellence among students of coast-to-coast Chinese heritage. Since its inception in 1998, the Foundation has recognized more than 130 young people, many of whom are now leaders in their fields. Past recipients of the Jean Lumb Award now work as lawyers, physicians, entrepreneurs, engineers, graphic artists, educators, accountants, and dentists throughout Canada as far north as Nunavut, and around the world in the United States, China, and Singapore. Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content The 24th Annual Jean Lumb Awards will be held on SATURDAY, October 23, 2:00pm-3:30pm EDT Toronto time. The virtual event can be enjoyed from coast to coast no matter where one lives. The University of Toronto Scarborough has generously agreed to host the Zoom event. The total number of awards has doubled again due to the COVID-19 pandemic which places high demands on students and their families. A total of eighteen students will receive the Jean Lumb Award, including winners from British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Our Foundation is delighted to be able to increase our support for young people. The winners of this year’s Jean Lumb Awards are undoubtedly the best of the best who will continue in their individual quest for excellence. They are all smart, young and exceptional in academics, arts, community services, athletics, environmental protection, life dignity and innovation. Two new awards have been added: Leader of Tomorrow Award in memory of Pam Lumb Collett, the youngest daughter of Jean Lumb; and, Judges Choice Award in memory of Valerie Mah. Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content The judging panel was challenged to select the eighteen winners from so many outstanding applications from across Canada, saying: Arlene Chan , eldest daughter of Jean Lumb and president of the Jean Lumb Foundation. I am so impressed with these young people who excelled in so many areas of interest. My mother would have been so proud of their achievements. The Jean Lumb Awards are presented annually to recognize the extraordinary talents and skills of young people and to encourage their continued quest for excellence. The awards celebrate the hopes and dreams of the early generations of Chinese Canadians whose hard work and sacrifice paved the way for the current generation. Jean Lumb was the first Chinese-Canadian woman to receive the Order of Canada for her tireless community work as a voice and advocate for Chinese communities in Toronto and across Canada. Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content For a list of the winners and their backgrounds, see the attached detailed press release in PDF format. Media are welcome to request interviews in advance via video conferencing. For more information, please contact Stephen Wong at (416) 817-5237 or by email at: [email protected] or [email protected] . A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/012d9eb0-aa21-44c0-a8f0-11c7cf099e08 Share this article in your social network Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Top Financial Messaging Stories Sign up to receive the daily top stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the sign up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. receive. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, check your junk mail folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will be in your inbox soon. There was a problem signing you in. try again

