Andy Flower: Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup Team Has Nation Hope | World Cup T20
ANndy Flower has had a soft spot for Afghan cricket for some time now. As England Lions head coach, he was instrumental in setting up an unofficial Test in the United Arab Emirates in 2016, where Rashid Khan lightened the game with figures of 12 for 122 on his first-class debut.
So it was a no-brainer when Flower was offered a position as team advisor to Afghanistan for the T20 World Cup, straight out of his spell with Punjab Kings in the IPL. He has joined a team in turmoil a late change of captain the least of the problems after the bloody Taliban takeover of the country.
The subsequent crackdown on women’s and girls’ rights has led many to question Afghanistan’s performance at the World Cup, with a women’s team as a condition of full ICC membership. The ICC’s current stance is one of watchful waiting, although it should discuss the matter at its next meeting after the World Cup.
The Taliban’s position is shrouded in statements and counter-arguments and while a few of the Afghan women’s cricket team have escaped, the rest are in hiding. The new chairman of the Afghan cricket boards, Azizullah Fazli, told Al Jazeera earlier this month that the Taliban’s position was not an official ban on women’s sports, contradicting previous statements.
Afghanistan’s Super 12 campaign kicks off Monday in Sharjah against Scotland. The route through it will not be easy. They need to win the two qualifiers and beat one of India, Pakistan and New Zealand. However, Flower thinks it is feasible.
The advantage we have with our spinners is that they are damn good at what they do. Rashid and Mujeeb [Ur Rahman] have some mystery about them, they play a lot but they are still not easy to pick and even if you can pick them they are not easy to score against quickly. Those two associated with Mohammad Nabi give us a potential 12 overs of spin in a part of the world where spin is effective.
He is also full of praise for the top three, especially the brilliant wicketkeeper, Rahmanullah Gurbaz. He is the best batsman on the team, even at 20 years of age, with excellent technique, great attitude and an attacking style of play against speed or spin. He will be the mainstay of Afghan percussion in the next 10 years and if he doesn’t make his name in this tournament, he will soon.
I have worked with a number of Afghan players in franchise cricket and have really enjoyed interacting with them. They are really good pros off the field and when they play the same franchise leagues they train together in the gym, do recovery sessions together in the pool and eat together. It is a small but powerful little cricket community that they have started. I also really respect them for the way they play the game. They are brave and aggressive.
The coaching team is led by former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener and is completed by Richard Halsall, the field coach during the appointment of Flowers England, Nawroz Manghal and Shaun Tait. There are language barriers: Flower doesn’t speak Pashto and not all players speak English. But he has found that through judicious use of the hands, the tone of the voice and the cricket jargon, the communication is quite good. And if time permits, he’s eager to explore their view of what’s happening at home.
The cricket story in Afghanistan is an amazing story, the speed with which they have developed as a cricket nation is unbelievable: in developing their domestic system, generating interest in the game, setting up a T20 league and developing a team from players who are really competitive, especially in the shortest form. And all this in a restless home environment.
It seems likely that Australia is anticipating an ICC decision and will postpone the men’s test against Afghanistan scheduled for Tasmania at the end of November. Flower, who joined his team-mate Henry Olonga in their own black bracelet protest against Robert Mugabes’ regime during the 2003 World Cup in Zimbabwe, isn’t so sure that isolation is the right solution.
There are many examples of strength of protest in the sports context in South Africa around sports sanctions, the Berlin Olympics, Michael Holdings well documented communication about racism, BLM and everything that has happened in sports since then, but I think people need to be careful are throwing their weight when they may not fully understand the context of the cricket situation in the country. Ultimately, the result of any protest should be that you want something good to come out of it and no harm. Will what Australia do in the future benefit cricket in Afghanistan?
I don’t pretend to have all the answers, but it seems wise to recognize that the men’s team is much loved by their people and carries with them the hopes and dreams of a nation. Sanctions are not necessarily appropriate for every situation.
