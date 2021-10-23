College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Clemson, Oregon in action

Week 8 of the 2021 college football season brings another action-packed Saturday with games starring eight of the top 10 teams throughout the day. While this is the first week of the season with no games between ranked teams, there is plenty of potential for chaos as we move into the second half of what has been a wild season.

In Saturday afternoon’s ET slate, some ranked favorites ran into trouble. No. 2 Cincinnati and No. 3 Oklahoma fought to avert the disturbances of the Navy and Kansas, respectively. No. 7 Penn State was upset by Illinois in a record nine overtime and No. 6 Michigan took care of Northwestern. Perhaps the best early-window matchup, however, came when No. 16 Wake Forest and Army played basketball on a soccer field in a high-scoring affair on CBS Sports Network.

Among the highlights of the afternoon are No. 12 Ole Miss hosting LSU on CBS, No. 8 Oklahoma State traveling to the state of Iowa and No. 10 Oregon playing at UCLA in a pivotal Pac-12 game. Finally, in the evening window, No. 4 Alabama take on Tennessee and No. 5 Ohio State will travel to Indiana.

CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to keep you up to date with the latest scores, highlights and storylines all night long.All times Eastern

University football results, schedule: week 8

No. 2 Cincinnati 27, Navy 20 — Summary

3 Oklahoma 35, Kansas 23 — Summary, takeaways

No. 6 Michigan 33, Northwest 7 — Summary

Illinois 20, No. 7 Penn State 18 (9OT) — ABC — Takeaways, Summary

LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss — 3:30 p.m. on CBS –LIVE updates

no. 8 Oklahoma State in Iowa State — Fox — GameTracker

No. 10 Oregon at UCLA — ABC — GameTracker

Clemson at No. 23 Pittsburgh — ESPN — Gametracker

Tennessee at #4 Alabama — 7 p.m. on ESPN — Preview, predictions

No. 5 Ohio State in Indiana — 7:30 p.m. on ABC — Preview, predictions

USC at No. 13 Notre Dame — 7:30 PM on NBC — Preview, predictions

