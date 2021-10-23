Sports
College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Clemson, Oregon in action
Week 8 of the 2021 college football season brings another action-packed Saturday with games starring eight of the top 10 teams throughout the day. While this is the first week of the season with no games between ranked teams, there is plenty of potential for chaos as we move into the second half of what has been a wild season.
In Saturday afternoon’s ET slate, some ranked favorites ran into trouble. No. 2 Cincinnati and No. 3 Oklahoma fought to avert the disturbances of the Navy and Kansas, respectively. No. 7 Penn State was upset by Illinois in a record nine overtime and No. 6 Michigan took care of Northwestern. Perhaps the best early-window matchup, however, came when No. 16 Wake Forest and Army played basketball on a soccer field in a high-scoring affair on CBS Sports Network.
Among the highlights of the afternoon are No. 12 Ole Miss hosting LSU on CBS, No. 8 Oklahoma State traveling to the state of Iowa and No. 10 Oregon playing at UCLA in a pivotal Pac-12 game. Finally, in the evening window, No. 4 Alabama take on Tennessee and No. 5 Ohio State will travel to Indiana.
CBS Sports will be here every step of the way to keep you up to date with the latest scores, highlights and storylines all night long.All times Eastern
University football results, schedule: week 8
No. 2 Cincinnati 27, Navy 20 — Summary
3 Oklahoma 35, Kansas 23 — Summary, takeaways
No. 6 Michigan 33, Northwest 7 — Summary
Illinois 20, No. 7 Penn State 18 (9OT) — ABC — Takeaways, Summary
LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss — 3:30 p.m. on CBS –LIVE updates
no. 8 Oklahoma State in Iowa State — Fox — GameTracker
No. 10 Oregon at UCLA — ABC — GameTracker
Clemson at No. 23 Pittsburgh — ESPN — Gametracker
Tennessee at #4 Alabama — 7 p.m. on ESPN — Preview, predictions
No. 5 Ohio State in Indiana — 7:30 p.m. on ABC — Preview, predictions
USC at No. 13 Notre Dame — 7:30 PM on NBC — Preview, predictions
View the full week 8 scoreboard
Check out this…
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-scores-schedule-ncaa-top-25-rankings-games-today-cincinnati-michigan-in-live-action/live/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]