Esposito’s overtime goal gives field hockey a 2-1 win over mules





Highlights Chestertown, Maryland – freshman Cat Espositos goal in overtime earned the Washington College field hockey team a 2-1 Centennial Conference victory against the Muhlenberg Mules on Saturday afternoon at Roy Kirby Jr., Stadium. The Shorewomen improve to 6-9 (1-7) while the visitors fall back to 5-9 (3-6). How it happened

-After a scoreless first half with few scoring opportunities for either side, Esposito put the Shorewomen on the board at 4:40 in the third quarter. Junior midfielder Anna Harrington sent a great cross from the left wing into the circle and Esposito beat Muhles goalkeeper Grace Leard with a shot into the right corner of the cage.

-Muhlenberg tied the score with just under five minutes left in the third quarter when senior midfielder Maleah Hess maneuvered into the circle and sent a hard shot into the left side of goal from ten yards away.

-Esposito scored the game winner of an assist from junior midfielder Kyra Heap. Junior Defender Tatum Schatto started the game by bringing the ball down the right side of the field and spotting Heap. Heap crossed the ball from the right side just outside the circle to the center for a wide open Esposito. Esposito checked the feed and tapped the ball just inside the left post. To score

World Cup – Esposito (2 goals), Harrington (assistant), Heap (assistant)

goalkeepers – Sasha Dennis (61:15, goal allowed, 4 saves) M – Hess (goal)

Goalkeepers -Leard (61:15, 2 goals allowed, save) Remarks:

-Esposito was named the Goose Nation TV player of the game.

-Esposito now has a team-high 12 goals in the season.

– Shots were even at 8-8

– The mules took six penalty corners compared to three by the hosts.

– The Shorewomen honored their three seniors, Maddie Knight, Madison Parker, and Cristen Quillen prior to the match. Next one

The Shorewomen host John Hopkins on Wednesdays at 7pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtoncollegesports.com/sports/fh/2021-22/releases/20211023pqo6sd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos