Largest cricket bat in the world unveiled





Former India captain and now Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohd Azharuddin unveiled at Tank Bund on Saturday what has been certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest cricket bat designed by Pernod Ricard India (P) Ltd. The bat measures 56.10 feet, weighs nine tons and is made of poplar wood. This was to send the best wishes to the Indian cricket team and to bring back the T-20 World Cup in Dubai. The bat unveiled in the presence of the Chief Secretary, MA&UD and Commissioner, I & PR, Arvind Kumar and the Chief Secretary, I&C and IT, Jayesh Ranjan, was manufactured by the BSL and took almost a month to complete. I am proud to be a part of this campaign and even more so because Hyderabad is leading the way in conveying best wishes to the Indian team in the T-20 World Cup, Azhar said. This is a great effort and I am very happy to be a part of this, said the HCA chief as he signed on the huge bat. I think the India-Pakistan match tomorrow will be a very good match, but I have a strong feeling that the Virat Kohli-led team will cross the line and win the World Cup, given the form it is in, said Azhar. . He also appealed to the authorities to later install the bat at Uppal Stadium in a suitable location for the benefit of other cricket enthusiasts. Mr Arvind Kumar said it was a huge honor for Hyderabad to have such a bat to show its solidarity with the Indian team. Diwali celebrations have started early in the city with this unveiling, he said. mr. Jayesh Ranjan hoped fans would respond en masse to support India’s campaign. I sincerely hope we will have bigger celebrations after India wins the World Cup next month, he said. We dedicate this bat to the Indian team that will be on display here until the end of the World Cup, said South India Zone Head Pernod Ricard India (P) Ltd, Udit Dugar. Regional Head, Telangana and AP, Gopal Akotkar was also present.

