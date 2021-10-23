College Football Today – Week 8 Updates, Highlights, Biggest Moments & More

College football is always drama, and this week we got more conference rescheduling action with FAU, Rice, Charlotte, North Texas, UTSA and UAB poised to compete in the American Athletic Conference. So if we shake things up a bit early in the week, there’s no telling what else will happen on Saturday.

See all the results, reactions and revelry from around the country.

As far as quick fixes go, Ryan Day’s has worked pretty well so far. The Ohio state head coach had some holes in his defense after being stabbed by Minnesota and Oregon for 913 combined yards and 66 points to start the season. Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs hadn’t come up with answers off-season to fix some occasional issues in 2020, and secondary coach Matt Barnes took over playcalling against Tulsa.

Granted, the Tulsa game didn’t go so well either — the Golden Hurricane won 501 yards at 6.1 per game — but the Buckeyes made some late stops to pull back for a 41-20 win. Since then, they have surpassed three opponents of varying quality by a devastating 177-37 margin. In their final game, they sacked Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa five times, knocked him out twice and held the Terrapins — who are still 22nd in offensive SP+ — at 17 points and 335 yards (4.5 per game). Read more from Bill Connelly’s Week 8 preview (ESPN+).

Plays of the day

When creativity sparks in the moment, this is the result. Caleb Williams is an innovator for us.

play 0:25 Caleb Williams takes the ball from Kennedy Brooks and runs to Kansas late in the fourth quarter for a first deficit from the Sooners.

And when you can dig in Texas, you take it like you can.

Looks like Caleb Williams has painted his nails with two Horns Down symbols and “UT” pic.twitter.com/IoxGpzq6b8 Justin Martinez (@JTheSportsDude) October 23, 2021

“Talented. Brilliant. Incredible. Awesome. Showstopping. Spectacular.” – Lady Gaga. And yes, beer pong is a game, so it qualifies 100% for this section.

The Michigan marching band just performed a beer pong skit with an Ohio state ping pong ball missing the cup and a Michigan ball going into the cup. pic.twitter.com/yBRJqdSA7i Tom VanHaren (@TomVH) October 23, 2021

It’s all fun and games

You heard the man! Get Kenny Pickett to get a cold ASAP.

Give him three Heismans pic.twitter.com/DolR5nqnwa Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) October 23, 2021

And frankly, he definitely deserves one after Saturday’s performance against Clemson.

Kenny Pickett vs. Clemson 25-for-39, 317 total yards, 2 TD RT to start a Heisman campaign #H2P @HeismanTrophy pic.twitter.com/Ftp8xV7OWE Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) October 23, 2021

This is what happens when you’re a real die-hard fan – you get married behind a tailgate.

A couple is married in the western lot during a tailgate in Miami. #Because Miami (THROUGH: @TheStateOfTheU ) pic.twitter.com/bLXrxIH4hS Canes Access (@CanesAccess) October 23, 2021

Just a friendly game of tic-tac-toe.

Obviously it can be difficult to score. Even in multiple OTs.

Illinois eventually defeated No. 7 Penn State 20-18 after nine overtimes in case you really wanted to know the outcome.

Penn State Illinois pic.twitter.com/WTeWZUh3xy Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) October 23, 2021

And sometimes it’s work and parental duty. Anyway, Nick Saban didn’t seem to mind the small hiatus from his press conference.

play 0:38 Alabama coach Nick Saban shares an adorable moment with a reporter holding his baby as he asks his question.

Next Manning

Ole Miss knocked out Eli Manning’s number 10 on Saturday and in tribute painted the end zones with “Manning” instead of “Rebels”.

That certainly has nothing to do with the country’s most wanted recruit being Eli’s cousin, class of 2023 QB Arch Manning. Arch will be in attendance for Saturday’s game while Lane Kiffin & Co. make a pitch for a third-generation Manning quarterback to go to Oxford.

Arch Manning sighting in Oxford pic.twitter.com/GFPzIF2ot3 FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 23, 2021

Curious what Arch thinks pic.twitter.com/kFFpiH3bNj Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) October 23, 2021

To learn more about Arch’s life, check out this piece by Mark Schlabach. And Tom VanHaren has you covered with the latest updates on his recruitment.

Scene in the stands

We are definitely hyped for the Space Game.

Juwan Howard came out to support Michigan.

Did the state of Arkansas win? New. So unfortunately these fans will definitely have to show up like this again next weekend.

Maybe someone was just out of bedtime.

Nothing to see here…quite literally.

“Time out on the field. Everything is off.” Oklahoma-Kansas was on hiatus due to a power outage. pic.twitter.com/eDd4T4ePdJ ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFFB) October 23, 2021

GameDay antics

Bill Walton was the guest voter this Saturday, and you know he always has a guaranteed golden gif or meme like this one.

What if Bill Walton shows up every week?

“Have you ever seen a bear fight a duck?” Bill Walton brought it on GameDay pic.twitter.com/2UEXpFnZ8T College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 23, 2021

And Lee Corso’s choice is…

play 0:42 Lee Corso makes his headgear pick for the Pac-12 match between No. 10 Oregon and UCLA.

Check this out for the best signs.

Battle of the Bones!

With UAB moving soon to the AAC, one of the biggest rivalry trophies in existence is making a comeback for all future UAB-Memphis games on the horizon.

Okay, we can finally say it… The Battle of the Bones IS BACK! (And so does the best trophy… ever). pic.twitter.com/wk8vG18J5G UAB Football (@UAB_FB) October 21, 2021

Check in mascot

The Duck reports that there is representation everywhere in Oregon.

Rice, Temple and FAU, all backed by the mighty owls, will all be in the AAC soon, and sure, three can be a crowd, but it looks like a fun party either way.

The latest in CFB fashion

How long do you think it took this guy to plan this outfit?

It’s like walking on eggshells, huh, Oregon?

It is in our nature to innovate.

Present @OregonFootball‘s Eggshell uniform combo for Game 7. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Pq1fAF6NKJ GoDucks (@GoDucks) October 22, 2021

As long as this thing stays upright, we’re definitely going with Oklahoma.

Yes, Coastal Carolina lost, but at least the Chants went in style.

Coastal Carolina first released the teal helmets (through @CoastalFootball) pic.twitter.com/XUwxO8b03N ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFFB) October 21, 2021

Check this out for more information on the best uniforms.

More must sees

Agree or disagree? The worst phone call in CFB history?

play 0:53 Echoing what radio broadcasters described as “the worst call in NCAA history,” Brock Purdy links up with Xavier Hutchinson for a 9-yard TD.

More OT absurdity.

play 0:43 In the fifth extra period, Harvard fails to answer the Jacob Birmelin score in the back of the end zone, and Princeton fans rush the field to celebrate the win.

Call Pitt’s SirVocea Dennis for all your defensive needs.

Brennan Presley has some serious hops.

5′ 8″ @bprezzle WENT UP He beats two defenders on this TD catch for @CowboyFB pic.twitter.com/9x2SPdx9IB FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 23, 2021

Army-Wake Forest is incredible, and this is just one of many wild plays that have taken place.

WHAT A JUST UNSEARCHING CATCH BY ISAIAH ALSTON pic.twitter.com/RALKwhcJ7P CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 23, 2021

This certainly didn’t go the way they wanted.

THEY TRY THE FAKE AND IT TURNED INTO A PICK-SIX pic.twitter.com/B3lHdH3EUR Sports Center (@Sports Center) October 23, 2021

No matter how high you think you can jump, Jahan Dotson can jump higher.

play 0:23 Sean Clifford raises the ball to the field and Jahan Dotson jumps past three Illinois defenders to bring it in.

This is just pure speed.

Give it to Burks and watch him go pic.twitter.com/D7uKB74HVf Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 23, 2021

App State took down number 14 Coastal Carolina on Wednesday and fans couldn’t wait to celebrate.