Ash Barty calls time for tennis year as she focuses on Australian Open victory

Ash Barty has provided insight into how the tennis world is dealing with vaccine demands, with a number of top players hesitating for the Australian Open.

World No. 1 Ash Barty has turned her back on a potential $3 million payday because she wants even more of an Australian Open.

The astonishing popularity of the humble tennis superstar became apparent as more than 1,200 people lined up 200 meters on Saturday outside Rebel Sports in Brisbane’s Everton Park as Barty signed autographs.

The first arrivals landed at 7am, three hours before the event, where recent Wimbledon winner Barty showed off her new Head-crafted children’s tennis racket, which she hopes will draw young people to the game in a project she says. ‘very close to my heart’. ‘

Barty has declared her tennis year over rather than risk jeopardizing her Australian Open preparations with another quarantine period in Queensland.

Barty, a five-time title winner this year, will miss the lucrative WTA Finals in Mexico and a potential $3 million payday.

“It was a difficult decision but I have to prioritize my body and my recovery from our 2021 season and focus on the strongest preseason for the Australian summer,” said Barty.

“My focus now is on the Australian summer and doing everything I can to win the Australian Open. I can’t wait to play at home again.”

“I have been very close to the Australian Open and this preparation will be no different. There is no sense of entitlement that you deserve to win it. You have to earn that title.”

Novak Djokovic, the number 1 in the men’s world, is one of the leading players doubting the January Open as the federal government insists that all visitors be vaccinated twice.

Djokovic is under fire for failing to reveal whether he has been double vaccinated.

Everything will be known soon enough because if he is not double stabbed he will not enter the country, so all players will eventually have to declare their status to the government.

But as far as players immediately announce their vaccination status to the rest of the world, Barty has no problem with someone who doesn’t feel the need to shout it from the rooftops.

“I didn’t feel it was necessary for me to tell everyone whether I was vaccinated or not,” Barty said.

“I have been vaccinated all my life.

“I think players are entitled to… at the end of the day it’s part of your medical history. You understand that people make decisions for different reasons and you have to respect that.

“From my point of view, it’s personal to me. I had my vaccination in April. I was fit and healthy and I was doing it for the people around me to make sure we were safe. There is no judgment for me or need for me to see what others have done.”

Barty said it was too hard to say what form the Australian Open would take this year, but was confident that tournament organizers would make it work.

“You want to see the strongest possible field. But I think we’re not quite sure what the requirements will be.

“The changes around international travel have also changed in several states. It’s probably too difficult right now to know what the Australian Open will look like.

“The Australian Open team and Craig Tiley will make the decisions and make sure the event is as safe as possible. It’s above my salary in the sense that I have to follow the rules like everyone else.”

After a marathon year on the road that earned her five titles, Barty returned to the life she finds so soothing in Springfield with her sisters, parents and dogs and the nearby Brookwater Golf Club.

“It’s nice to be home and do the boring, everyday things I miss when I’m on the road.”

She claims she’s only seen one point from her Wimbledon final, but “maybe one day I’ll sit down and watch it.”

When asked how her world had changed since winning Wimbledon, she replied “not much at all”, highlighting the unpretentious, down-to-earth style that many see as a key to her success.

