EXAMPLE: Carolina comes to town for some Saturday night hockey

Amid the positive signs the Blue Jackets have shown so far — impressive goalkeeping, a bull’s eye and some exciting youngsters — experienced striker Jakub Voracek sees something bigger in the game.

In Voracek’s eyes, with Columbus again with the youngest team in the NHL on opening night, the team has passed some early tests when it comes to high-pressure situations. Last Saturday night, the Blue Jackets trailed a goal in the final period against a defensive-minded Seattle team, while Columbus on Thursday saw a veteran team of New York Islanders tie the score in the third and nil on the kill.

And in both situations, the Blue Jackets responded well. Against the Kraken, Columbus pushed hard until it equalized, then worked out the final minutes and won in overtime. Against the Islanders, the Jackets didn’t flinch, got right back into their game and took another two runs in extra time.

“I was just talking to the guys,” Voracek said after the 3-2 win over the Isles. “What I really like about the group is that when we were up against Seattle in the third period, we absolutely dominated that third period, and I think today we were the better team in the third period as well, which is very important in the future.” .”

Time will tell if such a trend will continue, but it’s fair to say it’s a good sign in the beginning. To do it against the Islanders, it also earned a gold star, given post-match head coach Brad Larsen described New York, which has made it to the conference finals for the past two seasons, as a veteran team aspiring to the Stanley Cup .

Although Columbus is the youngest team in the league, the Islanders checked in as the oldest on opening night. Much of that is due to the presence of 43-year-old defender Zdeno Chara, the league’s oldest player, but the point remains that New York seems to have been built for high leverage situations and the Blue Jackets stuck with them. .

“I liked it when they tied it, I thought we picked it up in the third instead of shriveling, which was a good sign,” Larsen said. “Again, we’re a young team. We’re not sure as a staff how we’re going to react to that, and I thought we were right back on our guard. We went after the game. We tried to win the game, what a good sign.”

The next step, of course, is to keep going, and the Blue Jackets will face a team with similarly high expectations in Carolina tonight.

“Two games, we had to dig a little bit in the third,” Larsen said after watching the tape on Friday. “The Kraken game, we had to come back. Last night they tied it up, they set it up a little early, but we didn’t blink. We came right after them after that. We kept playing. I thought we played some really good ones minutes later. We didn’t sit back, we tried to win the game, and that’s a good sign for some young guys and a young team.”

Know the enemy

A game after Columbus defeated a Metropolitan foe for the first time this year, Columbus remains in the division, while another team is expected to take a win at a division title and perhaps the Stanley Cup in Carolina.

The new Hurricanes have got off to a solid start, with three straight wins against the Islanders (6-3), Predators (3-2) and Canadiens (4-1) to get things started. The Bunch of Jerks certainly made the most of the last of those wins, with Montreal-imported Jesperi Kotkaniemi scoring in the win and the Canes continue to stoke the fires of their rivalry with the Habs postgame.

The Finnish forward is just one of the new faces in Carolina as general manager Don Waddell had no passive offseason. After three consecutive playoff appearances, Waddell continued to tinker, bringing in Kotkaniemi and Derek Stepan up front, rebuilding the blue line with Tony DeAngelo, Ian Cole and Ethan Bear, and replacing goalkeepers Petr Mrazek, Alex Nedeljkovic and James Reimer with veterans Frederik Andersen and Jonathan Bernier .

Names like Dougie Hamilton (signed with New Jersey), Jake Bean (traded to Columbus), Warren Foegele (traded to Edmonton), and Brock McGinn (signed to Pittsburgh) are also gone. But the core remains in names such as young forwards Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas, veterans Teuvo Teravainen, Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter, as well as defenders Brett Pesce and Jaccob Slavin.

This year, Svechnikov is on track to prove he is one of the top scorers in the league with a 4-1-5 line in three games, while Aho and Teravainen have matching 2-3-5 ledgers. DeAngelo has added three helpers so far and Jesper Fast has a few goals. Andersen has started and won all three games in the net, with a 2.00 GAA and a serve percentage of 0.938 (90 saves on 96 shots).