Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Big Ten Football: Game Score, Updates

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana Memo to the teams in the Big Ten West Division.

Wisconsin, which lost its first two Big Ten games and looked absolutely lost on offense, isn’t dead yet.

Not even close.

Paul Chrysts team came to Ross-Ade Stadium facing a Purdue team backed by a disturbance from then – No. 2 Iowa and boasting a salty defense fifth in the league against the run.

Captained by tailbacks Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen, the Badgers pushed the ball down Boilermakers’ throats for most of the day to replenish a defense that forced five turnovers.

The result was a 30-13 victory over the Boilermakers, the number 25 in the Associated Press poll, before a crowd of 61,320.

The Badgers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) are back on track after dropping their first two league games and should be a confident team when they finish at No. 11 Iowa (6-1, 3-1) on Saturday. ) receive.

UW also extended its winning streak against Purdu to 15 games and broke an eight game losing streak to ranked teams dating to the end of the 2019 season.

Purdue (4-3, 2-2) suffered a crushing loss a week after dominating Iowa in Iowa City.

UW’s ground game generated 291 yards against a defense entering game No. 5 in the Big Ten on the run (116.2 yards per game).

Mellusi rushed 27 times for 149 yards and a touchdown. Allen added 140 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

Quarterback Graham Mertz saw his fumble return 56 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, finishing 5 of 8 for 52 yards.

Luckily for Mertz, UW didn’t have to pass to win on Saturday.

UWs Defense, which had surrendered 13 passes from 20 yards or more in the first six games, closed out wide receiver David Bell (six catches 33 yards) and the Purdue offense (206 yards total).

Bell came in an average of 135.8 receiving yards per game.

The Badgers came in this season with four takeaways, two interceptions and two fumbles, racking up five turnovers on Saturday.

Security Collin Wilder had an interception and a forced fumble at recovery. Safety John Torchio and cornerback Caesar Williams added interceptions and linebacker Nick Herbig had an awkward recovery.

Purdue never found a way to block linebacker Leo Chenal, who had 3 sacks, 5 tackles for loss and eight total tackles.

The Boilermakers turned two UW turns into touchdowns in the first half, including a 56-yard fumble against George Karlaftis, to forge a 13-13 tie.

UW should have led at the break but only managed to score a field goal on two Purdue turns.

Allen lost a fumble at the UW 39 to set up Boilermakers’ first score and Karlaftis picked up a fumble from Mertz three plays after Williams intercepted a pass to set up the attack on the Purdue 36.

The most glaring failure came when the offense got the ball at Purdue 1 after Torchios’ second quarter interception and got no win, no win and loss of 4 in three running games.

That didn’t matter in the end.

UW took a 7-0 lead with 2:49 left in the opening quarter with arguably the most impressive drive of the season.

The Badgers took over on their 8 on a punt and overcame three false start penalties to march 92 yards in 13 games and 7:37.

Allen capped the drive with a 4-yard run with 2:49 left in the quarter.

The UW defense scored a three and out but the Badgers nearly lost the ball on the punt when Dean Engram muffled the return. Hunter Wohler recovered the ball at the UW 27, but Allen lost a fumble on the next game and Purdue took over at the UW 39 with 1:03 over in the quarter.

Purdue only needed five plays and 1:47 to forge a 7-7 draw. OConnell capped the drive with a 10-yard pass over center to Payne Durham’s tight end with 14:16 left in the half.

The Badgers didn’t flinch.

They rode from their 25 to the Purdue 25. Mertz hit tight end Jake Ferguson for 6 yards on third and 8. Facing fourth and 2, UW went for the points and Collin Larsh scored a 37-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead with 8:54 left in half.

UW had a chance to extend the lead after Williams intercepted a pass and drove it 11 yards back to the Purdue 36.

But Mertz gave up the ball and the lead three games later.

Mertz didn’t see or feel a corner from his right side and was drilled by cornerback Jamari Brown. The ball came loose and Karlaftis scooped it up and ran 56 yards for a touchdown with 6:13 left in the half.

However, Mitchell Fineran missed the extra point attempt and Purdues’ lead remained at 13-10.

UW went three and out when Chimere Dike dropped a pass that would have resulted in a first down and the Boilermakers took over on their 29 with 4:36 over in the half.

Torchio returned momentum in UW’s favor with a 37-yard interception to the Purdue 1.

He had to get into the final zone because UW’s offense faltered on three running games.

Mellusi won nothing on the first and second down and Kendric Pryor lost 4 yards on a jet sweep on the third down.

Larsh saved possession with a 23-yard field goal to forge a 13-13 tie with 2:06 left and Purdue couldn’t manage a first down on his final possession of the half.

Early in the third quarter, UW got another turnover, a forced fumble and recovery by Wilder and the ball on the Purdue 37.

Again, the offense did nothing to the gift and YOUR punted.

The Boilermakers went from their 5 to their 48, but opted to kick into fourth and second.

UW started his run from the 6th and scored in three games and 61 seconds.

Allen ripped off a 70-yard run and Mellusi followed with runs of 6 and 20 yards for a touchdown to help UW take the lead, 20-13, with 6:06 left.

The UW defense scored a three and out and the Badgers got the ball back on their 44 on a punt, with 5:15 left in the quarter.

The Badgers won nothing on three plays, two of which were passes.

Purdue took over at 19 after the UW punt and drove to the Badgers 29, but OConnell was purged to the left on third and 11.

He tossed over his body and the ball sailed high and into Wilder’s arms for an interception to give UW the ball at 38 with 13:08 to go.

The Badgers eventually turned a Purdue miscue into a touchdown with a six-play, 72-yard drive.

Every game was a run.

Mellusi had runs of 5, 11, 4 and 35 and Allen came in to round out the drive with runs of 5 and 14 years.

After Larsh converted the extra point, UW’s lead was 27-13 with 10:13 to go and the crowd was silent.

Larsh closed the score with a 43-yard field goal on another Purdue turnover.

UW had a crucial win, momentum and looks ready to challenge everyone in the division.