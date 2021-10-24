Seattle’s Hockey History Is Richer Than You Think





The Seattle Kraken will hit the ice in their home debut today against the Vancouver Canucks. And while the highly anticipated game at the new Climate Pledge Arena is a landmark for the city, it isn’t the first time Seattle has had serious hockey in the city.

It was 106 years ago that Seattle got its first-ever professional hockey team, the Seattle Metropolitans, an expansion team formed by the owners of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association. The Mets would be the first team from Seattle to take home a national championship.

In 1917, the season before the NHL was even formed, the Mets won the Stanley Cup against the Montreal Canadiens. Seattle was the first-ever American team to win the Stanley Cup, a full 11 years before the New York Rangers would win it as an NHL franchise. File Photo/Seattle PI Archives The Mets played at Seattle’s first public ice arena, the Seattle Ice Arena, a 4,000-seat venue built for a whopping $100,000 on Fifth Avenue and Seneca Street, which now houses 1200 Fifth (formerly the IBM Building). After winning the Cup in 1917, the team would play in the championship game in 1919, a series Seattle could have won had it not been canceled halfway through due to the Spanish flu epidemic that hit the city in 1920. But at the end of the 1923-1924 season, when the number of games dropped to about 1,000 per home game, the team folded, as did the league. In 1928, the newly completed Civic Ice Arena was opened, built on what would later become the Seattle Center site, and with it a new Seattle team, the Seattle Eskimos. The Eskimos came as part of a new league, the Pacific Coast Hockey League, which would retire in 1931 and take the team with them. The name of the league would resurface later, but not the team. A member of the Eskimos, Henry Harris, brother of a former Metropolitan, Wilfred “Smokey” Harris, was known throughout the league for his rough play, holding the record for most penalty minutes in the 1928-29 season. Thanks to MOHAI Two years would pass before the Northwest Hockey League was formed and a new Seattle team, the Sea Hawks, in 1933. The Sea Hawks had a mixed record, but in 1936 they won the NWHL Championship, the first championship since the Mets. season of 1920.

In 1940, the team was sold and then renamed the Olympics for one more season before the competition itself shut down and took its teams with it. Seattle had no professional hockey for the next seven years, but in 1944 the Pacific Coast Hockey League was revived as an amateur league and Seattle got another new team, the Ironmen. The Ironmen would play as an amateur team until 1948, when the league turned professional. In 1952, the league became the Western Hockey League and the Ironmen changed its name to Bombers, 52-74-15 during the two years it played in that uniform. With low attendance and the team’s owner in trouble, the organization took a one-year hiatus during the 1954-55 season and returned under new ownership as the Seattle Americans for the 1955-56 season. Thanks to MOHAI In 1958, the team underwent another name change to the Seattle Totems, a team that would prove competitive, if not legendary. Over the next 10 years, the Totems would appear in five WHL finals, win three championships and mark a golden age for hockey in the city. The Totems were the first American professional team to compete with a Soviet national team in 1972. Two years later, Seattle’s first dance came with the possibility of an NHL team. In April 1974, the NHL announced that two expansion teams had been awarded, one to Seattle and one to Denver. The Seattle deal was awarded to a group led by Vince Abbey, a co-owner of the Totems. The announcement led to the folding of the WHL and the Totems moved to the Central Hockey League for the following season pending the finalization of the NHL deal expected to bring the team with them. But Abbey struggled to secure all the funding needed to complete the deal, and after failed attempts to buy and relocate other teams, the NHL withdrew the expansion for both Seattle and Denver. Thanks to MOHAI The Totems, saddled with more than $2 million in losses, had to fold in 1975 and that ended professional hockey in Seattle. Two more years passed before a Canadian team moved to Seattle under a new name, the Seattle Breakers. The Breakers, formerly the Kamloops Chiefs, were a junior hockey team in the Western Canada Hockey League, with players aged 14-20. The league was renamed the Western Hockey League (the second league of that name) with the start of the 1978-79 season and continues today with two regional teams. The Breakers took part in the Seattle Center Ice Arena (the Civic Arena, later known as the Mercer Arena) and didn’t really make a splash (pun intended) during their eight seasons under the name. After the 1984-85 season, the team was sold and renamed Thunderbirds, a team that continues to this day. The T-Birds would eventually move to KeyArena, a venue not designed strictly with hockey in mind, before moving to Kent’s ShoWare Center in 2009. The information for this article comes from SeattleHockey.net, MOHAIA and Seattle PI archive stories.





