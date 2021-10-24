Sports
Cricket disbelief over ‘terrible’ moment
Cricket fans were left scratching their heads on Saturday night when South Africa made worst possible start against Australia at the World Cup T20.
Marcus Stoinis gave Australia a thrilling final victory about the Proteas in their opening game that threatened to end in record-breaking disaster.
Extending his excellent form from the Indian Premier League, Josh Hazlewood grabbed two wickets and set the tone to limit the Proteas to 9-118 in Abu Dhabi.
One of those wickets was Quinton de Kock, who was sacked in an extraordinary fashion in the fifth over.
The South African wicketkeeper tried to fire a daring disaster shot out of Hazlewood, but missed the ball and saw it soar into the air from his pads.
De Kock then watched helplessly as the ball came back down and bounced off its stumps, leaving the commentators stunned.
What a horrible fate for Quinton de Kock, someone said.
What an extraordinary dismissal this is. He literally stood there outside his ground and looked at it without stopping.
He watched it in slow motion. It was a slow death, but he’s on his way back.
“A disastrous layoff for South Africa.
The South African great Dale Steyn was also dumbfounded.
A disaster for South Africa, he said.
This is not the way you would imagine getting out. Just comes off the femur, popping up in the air.
No one saw it happening and then fell gently and gently back onto the stumps.
Marcus Stoinis gets Aussies home in tense finish
What should have been an uncomplicated pursuit looked decidedly challenging as the win match was 36 runs from four overs, with set batsmen Steve Smith (35) and Glenn Maxwell (18) both leaving in quick succession.
It would have been a new low for Australia not to take the win; New Zealand’s failure to net a 120 goal against Sri Lanka in 2014 remains the lowest failed chase in the short history of this tournament.
But Matthew Wade (15 not out) and Stoinis (24 no) rose to an unbeaten score of 40 points.
The power-hitting pair didn’t panic and took few chances before Stoinis took Australia home with two balls left by hitting two boundaries in the final.
“The most important thing for me was that I tried to stay as calm as possible,” Stoinis said.
“For a Greek Australian it is quite difficult.
“You saw a bit of emotion come out towards the end. There was a bit of a feeling of ‘here we go again, there’s a chase on’.
“It was good to get them over the line.”
Aaron Finch, David Warner and Mitch Marsh left as Australia crawled to 3-39 after eight overs.
Finch, who fell for a fifth ball duck when he gave a catching drill for Kagiso Rabada at the third man, admitted the chase was “pretty stressful”.
“When you go to the wire, you’re always going to be nervous,” Finch said.
“Marcus Stoinis showed a very cool head, Matty Wade too.”
