Hallsville remains undefeated; Hickman, Centralia wins October 22

Only three high school football teams won in Boone County Friday night, but none bigger than Hallsville’s.

The Indians stopped Boonville from going undefeated and making even more program history.

Here’s what happened in the final week of the regular season:

Hallsville stops Boonville

The perfect season is a fact.

Hallsville held off Boonville 36-30 to take his 9-0 record as well as his first Tri-County Conference championship.

The Pirates took the lead with 10 minutes to go, but the Indians rolled ahead with 14 unanswered runs.

Hallsville quarterback Tyger Cobb ran for four touchdowns, two of which were in the fourth quarter. AJ Austene intercepted a pass from Boonville, giving Hallsville a 36-24 win with 3:42 left in the game.

Cobb rushed 29 times for a whopping 203 yards. Trenton Hobbs also ran for 133 yards and a touchdown. Cobb’s 37-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter put Hallsville ahead for good.

Hickman takes care of Belleville West

An out-of-state team on Hickman’s last night couldn’t shake the Kewpies for long.

Taking advantage of a four-turnover day by defense and a four-touchdown day by running back Deon Weston, Hickman defeated the Maroons 40-28.

The win breaks a three-game losing streak.

Although Hickman crossed, the Maroons struck first with two touchdown drives in the first quarter. But the Kewpies recovered behind their seniors.

Weston turned a 14-6 deficit into a 19-14 lead with touchdown runs of 1 yard, 11 yards and 68 yards. Kewpie’s defense also responded, forcing sales on downs and a fumble in the second quarter.

Weston added another touchdown run as Hickman corrected a failed kick-off return from Belleville West and took a 26-14 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the Hickman defense showed themselves with three interceptions. This included one from Rodney McNeil, who drove the pick back about 80 yards for six.

Quarterback Cooper Thornhillled the Kewpies, earned the start and completed 9 of 18 passes for 142 yards. Weston had 153 yards to go with his four scores. Jaiden Tandy forced a fumble in the second quarter.

Centralia closes Palmyra. from

In a battle of 4-4 Panther teams, the Panthers of Centralia won a rough match by excluding the Panthers of Palmyra.

Beau Gordon threw two touchdowns when Centralia grounded out with a 12-0 win over Palmyra and set a winning record in 2021.

Gordon’s favorite target was Kyden Wilkerson running back. Although Palmyra thwarted Wilkerson’s hasty attack, he amassed 87 receiving yards and a touchdown.

It was still a defensive battle, as both teams made three turnovers. The difference was that Centralia was in third place 5 out of 10, compared to Palmyra’s 2 out of 14.

Centralia scored just twice, once in the second quarter and once in the third, and ran four minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter with a long drive to seal the win.

Hannibal handles Battle

An 8-0 Hannibal team came to Battle and didn’t waste much time making sure it would stay 9-0.

A 35-6 halftime break was enough for the Pirates, who took off with a 42-26 win to bring the Spartans down to 4-4.

Battle scored 20 points in the second half, but that was not enough to keep the game within reach.

Spartan quarterback Justin Goolsby threw three touchdowns in the loss, continuing his success as Battle’s starting quarterback.

Fayette handles Tolton

The Trailblazers deserved a winning season against Cuba last weekend, but Fayette proved why it is a contender.

An offensive and defensive strike allowed Fayette to walk away with a 66-24 win on Friday. Fayette led 38-8 at halftime.

James Lee himself had another great game for Tolton, scoring three touchdowns.

Southern Boone falls to California

Jacob Bowles galloped for a 40-yard rushing touchdown to put Southern Boone 13-6 for California in the first quarter. That lead was short-lived.

The Pintos rattled 34 unanswered points and dealt the Eagles 66-39.

Bowles scored two rushing touchdowns, while Chase Morris rushed, received and recovered touchdowns. His three scores helped the Eagles on offense.

Marceline stops Harrisburg

With the Lewis & Clark Conference title at stake, Marceline came out on top.

With a small 6-0 lead at halftime, Marceline scored 24 points in the second half and Harrisburg couldn’t keep up. The Bulldogs fell 30-16.

Harrisburg cut Marceline’s lead to 14-8 in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers pulled away with 16 points in the fourth quarter.

It was only Harrisburg’s second loss of the season.

Francis Howell shuts out Rock Bridge

The same Francis Howell team that shut out Hickman to start the regular season shut out another Columbia team to end it.

The Vikings came to Rock Bridge and knocked out the Bruins 33-0 on Friday night.

Francis Howell led 20-0 at halftime.

