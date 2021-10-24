Union comes from behind to beat Clarkson, 2-1





Next game: at Skidmore 27-10-2021 | 19:00 SCHENECTADY, ​​NY The Union College women’s soccer team hosted Clarkson at College Park Field on Saturday afternoon. Union came from behind and defeated Clarkson 2-1. The win is a huge victory for Union (6-7-2, 3-3-1 Liberty League) in the postseason race as the win moves the Dutch women to a tie for fourth place in the league. Liberty League alongside Vassar, Skidmore and St. Lawrence with two games to go. First year Sam Friedman led the attack for the Dutch women with a goal and an assist, while sophomores Liz DiCecco scored the game-winning goal for Union in the win. Clarkson got the score in the 17th minute when Julia Cascone took a shot that beat the junior just under Abby Mitty . Union would answer in the 30th minute less than 13 minutes later when Friedman dribbled to the top of the penalty area and drove a shot that went over the Clarkson goalkeeper’s outstretched hand. Despite being eliminated at halftime, 5-4, Union went into halftime with a knot at one. In the second half, both teams traded opportunities and Union eventually broke through to take the first lead of the game. Friedman dribbled through several of Clarkson’s defenders and, as she was knocked down, passed the ball to DiCecco, who then potted the pass into the open goal to give Union the first lead of the game in the 75th minute. Clarkson increased the pressure for the remainder of the game, but the Golden Knights were unable to score to even things out. Mitty ended the game with four saves, as Union was trailed by a 12-8 margin. The Dutch women will face SkidmoreCollege in Saratoga Springs on Wednesday in a very important game in the Liberty League. Kick-off is at 7 p.m

