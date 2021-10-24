Best and Worst of Syracuse Footballs 41-36 Victory Over Virginia Tech

Blacksburg, Va. The Syracuse football team took its first conference win of the season on Saturday with a 41-36 win over Virginia Tech. The win brings the Orange squad to 4-4 of the season and 1-3 in the ACC.

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader linked up with Damien Alford for a 45-yard touchdown pass to seal the win with 19 seconds left in the game. The win breaks a three-game losing streak by Syracuse.

I am proud of this team, said Shrader during his televised interview after the game. It was good to finally finish one. We’ve had a lot of setbacks and it was very close, but it was a great team performance. It cost everyone.

Check out SU’s best and worst performances against the Hokies (3-4, 1-2 ACC):

Best Offensive Performance

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader shrugged off last week’s poor rush performance for his standards with a field day in the running game and his most impressive showing in the passing game. He finished with 174 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. He had 16-of-34 completions for 236 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Shrader has now rushed for three touchdowns in two of the last three games, totaling 12 for the season.

Best milestone

Sean Tucker continued to argue for why he is one of the best running backs in the country in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech. The sophomore freshman running back eclipsed the 1,000-yard milestone on a 28-yard touchdown run to even the game at 7-7 on Syracuse’s opening run. It was the first time since Jerome Smith in 2012 that a Syracuse player has rushed 1,000 yards in a season.

Tucker had a total of 112 rushing yards on 20 carries.

best pass

Garrett Shrader is known for playing with his legs, but the starting Orange quarterback showed his ability to connect with his receivers on Saturday. Shrader made the game-winning touchdown pass to Alford with 19 seconds left in the game. The Mississippi State transfer took a big hit on the throw and stood on the field for a while, but eventually got up to celebrate the score with his team.

Best catch by a Virginia Tech player

The passing game wasn’t a big priority for Virginia Tech on Saturday, but Hokies quarterback Braxton Burmeister linked on a 30-yard dart with Tayvion Robinson during the first game of the second quarter. The game was initially considered incomplete as Robinson caught the pass while falling out of bounds, but the call was quashed after an official review. Burmeister completed 10-of-20 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown.

Best return

Trebor Pena has been Syracuse’s lone bright spot on special teams this season, and the freshman returnee showed why late in the fourth quarter with a 51-yard return to set Syracuse for a 12-yard touchdown tie between Garrett Shrader and Courtney Jackson.

worst kick

Syracuse’s bad luck with its special teams unit reached another unfortunate peak late in the second quarter of Saturdays game. Andre Szmyt lined up for an extra run after Shraders’ first touchdown run, but the kick was blocked by Virginia Techs Chamarri Connor and recovered, returning 95 yards by Dorian Strong. If that broken game wasn’t bad enough, the fact that Strong’s No. 44 jersey is Syracuse’s coveted jersey made the game even more so with Orange.

worst injury

Offensive Syracuse lineman Carlos Vettorello was hit by a defender during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game. He was helped off the field and escorted to the locker room. Vettorello did not return to the race. It was another blow to Syracuse’s offensive line, who are also hampered by injuries to Chris Bleich and Darius Tisdale.

Next one

Syracuse returns to downtown New York next Saturday to host Boston College for its final game before a farewell week on Nov. 6.

The game against the Eagles starts at 3:30 PM. The Orange squad dropped its meeting with Boston College (16-13) in the Carrier Dome last season.

