Norwin hockey program is heading in the right direction

Saturday, October 23, 2021 | 11:01 am

Norwin sophomore hockey coach Mike Robinson lists his team’s strengths in this order:

• Goal trending

• Attacking Ability

• Leadership

Put them together and the knights have three stars that could potentially lead them to the PIHL Class A postseason.

“Our goaltending this year has become big and gives us the opportunity to win every night,” said Robinson. “We have a lot of depth in the scoring division. I expect this team, with the talent we have, to be in the top three in single-A scoring this year after finishing fourth last season.”

Key returnees for a team that started 2-0 include senior forward Logan Fear who had 29 goals and 14 assists, Alex Thomas, a sophomore forward who added 16 goals and 14 assists, senior forward Ty Shigo (12 goals, 19 assists) and senior defender Jake Meier (9 goals, 8 assists).

Top newcomers who have already impressed in a season opening 5-4 win over Kiski Area include sophomore forward Mario Cavallaro, freshman forward Dom Cerilli and sophomore goalkeeper Owen Burmeister.

Cavallaro had a hat-trick, while Cerilli added a goal and an assist, Thomas threw in two helpers and sophomore Dom Costantino scored a goal. Buemeister made 25 saves.

In a 10-7 win over Greensburg Salem, Thomas went for three goals and an assist, senior Hunter Hardy had two goals and an assist, Shigo a goal and two assists and Meier two goals.

Norwin won two of their three preseason games with a loss to a strong Thomas Jefferson team.

Robinson took over the Knights last season when Vinnie Scalamogna resigned. Robinson became interim head coach two games into a 2020 schedule that had its stops and starts due to the covid pandemic. He was the junior varsity coach and an assistant to Scalamogna.

He coached a season at Hempfield as an assistant before coming to Norwin and also spent three years with the youth organization Westmoreland Eagles.

As for his leadership, Robinson is looking for nine seniors to pave the way for the next wave of knights.

“All (nine) have taken over the responsibility of leading this team together,” the coach said.

Norwin wants to settle into Robinson’s system and break an 8-11 record from a season ago.

“We had a meeting this summer and we went over our goals for the season,” Robinson said. “The players and the coaches all had the same goals, knowing what the potential of this team was and that was a Penguins Cup final and a trip to states. We believe that if the team continues to come together, work hard and compete as they can, we can achieve those goals. ”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill via email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

