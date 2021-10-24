Jannik Sinner beats Harris in Antwerp semi-final, eye on ATP Finals





Jannik Sinner reached his fifth tour-level final of the season and remained in contention for the ATP Finals by beating Lloyd Harris 6-2, 6-2 at the European Open on Saturday. Argentina’s runner-up Diego Schwartzman defeated American qualifier Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 6-0 in the other semifinal of the indoor hard court tournament in Antwerp. Sunday’s final is the first meeting between Sinner and Schwartzman. The top seeded Sinner came closer to his fourth title this season by knocking out his South African opponent in under 90 minutes. I just love playing here, said the 20-year-old Italian, who noted that he reached his first ATP semi-final two years ago in Antwerp. I like indoors. Hopefully I can also play a nice game tomorrow. READ: Kremlin Cup: Kontaveit takes on Alexandrova in final, Sakkari quits Sinner, who hasn’t dropped a set in the tournament yet, is chasing Hubert Hurkacz for the eighth and final spot in the ATP Finals. He also follows Cameron Norrie. It’s come a long way, Sinner said as he tried to qualify for the season-closing competition in Turin starting November 14. There is still this tournament and hopefully three more to go. There are other players, incredible players, everyone is trying to do that. It’s clear in my mind and hopefully this year. If not, I can be happy with my season (that) I played. Brooksby, who did not play in 2020 due to a toe injury, aimed for his second final of the year after Newport. Schwartzman is 5-1 against Americans this season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/jannik-sinner-beats-harris-in-antwerp-semis-eyes-atp-finals/article37147206.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

