Pakistan announces 12-man squad for battle against arch-rivals India





The skipper of Pakistan national cricket team Babar Azam has unveiled the 12-man squad that will compete against Indian National Cricket Team in the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. India and Pakistan have been clubbed in Group 2 of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia. The long-awaited battle between arch-rivals India and Pakistan kicks off on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Selection: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (vc), Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf The Babar Azam-led side will look forward to breaking the World Cup jinx against India in the upcoming mega event. Notably, Pakistan has never beaten India in the World Cup encounters, be it a T20 World Cup or a 50-over World Cup. India has a 12-0 lead over arch-rival Pakistan at the World Cup. Pakistan has a very good chance because they have experienced players Mudassar Nazar Former Pakistani all-rounder Mudassar Nazar believes that the Babar Azam-led squad looks well-balanced after some squad changes and they have a good chance against India. “A week ago I had my concerns about the team, but now they have made certain changes and they now look a decent, balanced side,” Nazar had previously told AFP. “Pakistan has a very good chance because they have experienced players who have played a lot against India. India starts as the favorite and they have covered all areas, but in T20 anyone can beat anyone on their day.” Meanwhile skipper Babar Azam was questioned about the 0-5 record against India in T20 World Cups to which he replied: “We played a lot of cricket in the UAE. These terms suit us and we know how to play here. We have to keep it simple in all departments.” Also Read: Owners Manchester United, Adani Group and 20 other business entities to bid for new IPL teams

