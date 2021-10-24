Focus on MSU, Michigan football more concerned with itself than with rival





ANN ARBOR, I. In week 9 you can finally separate who is the real contender for the state of Ohio in the Big Ten. Though the Buckeyes take on Penn State in a prime-time game, and the Nittany Lions lose to unranked Illinois, all eyes will be on the Paul Bunyan Trophy battle between Michigan and rival Michigan State. The Wolverines took care of business against Northwestern on Saturday to improve to 7-0, sparking an undefeated battle in East Lansing. But don’t expect crazy hyperbole coming from the Michigan side of the rivalry, because the way this corn and blue team sees it, MSU is just the next battle they have to face. Personally, we always preach nameless, faceless opponents on behalf of the defense, said edge rusher David Ojabo. So we just went out, execute and do what we had to do. We can’t start weighing games or anything. We just have to go out and do our job, the rest will come naturally. Related Pat Fitzgerald of Northwestern: Michigan Wolverines ‘were as advertised’, confirming previous suspicions Jim Harbaugh is happy with passing game in Michigan Things You May Have Missed From Michigan Football’s 33-7 Win Over Northwestern How about how the game went last year? Michigan was a firm favorite at home, but the Wolverines struggled at all stages, earning MSU head coach Mel Tucker his first win over both the Spartan rival and his first as Michigan State head coach. However, this Michigan team is not looking back. While it admits the time to focus on MSU is starting now, they don’t make it in some sort of revenge game like the 2018 team may have done with its revenge tour. Last year was last year, Blake Corum said back. This is a new year so were just focused on us now. Like I said, get ready tomorrow, get ready all week. Come out rolling next Saturday. Story continues Yes, we don’t really dwell on the past, added safety Daxton Hill. We were just focused on what we can control now and that is Michigan State next week. List What Jim Harbaugh Said After Michigan Football Beat Northwestern? For Michigan, it’s less about what MSU does, and more about executing its own plan. And what happened in 2020 matters less. Yeah, you see what was going on this year, so it just fuels our fire to just go back and do what we’re doing, Ojabo said. Doing what we do, but we can’t dwell mentally on the past. You just have to keep going, keep looking forward. Although Wolverine quarterback Cade McNamara continues to receive criticism from fans and the media despite carrying out what the coaching staff asked, he had a simple answer when asked about the game. Yes, were excited and confident. Michigan and MSU begin at Spartan Stadium on October 30 at noon EDT. The game will air nationally on Fox. List Twitter Reactions to Michigan Football Beating Northwestern

