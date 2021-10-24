Centerville Doubles Team Wins Division I Crown; Eaton captures Division II titles





A year earlier, Elks’ doubles team came up short in the title match. That loss was all the motivation Owen and Hinshaw needed. Their foundations are better this year, their net play is much sharper and they were better coachable this year, Long said. caption Clara Owen (left) of Centerville and Caroline Hinshaw won the Division I state doubles championship on Saturday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO The Centerville duo were tested early on when they faced Magnificats Audrey and Natalie Smitek in the semifinals. The Elks lost to the Blue Streaks team six weeks earlier in a tiebreak in the third set. This time it was Owen and Hinshaw who came out on top, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, to advance to the DI State Doubles final for the second time in as many years. Owen and Hinshaw split the duties in the first and second singles for most of the regular season, but were ready to move into doubles once the tournament season kicked off. They are used to each other and are usually attached at the hip, Long said. They love being together and it shows. Saturday’s win marked the girls’ first state doubles title since 1997. Division II There was a lot of tournament hardware on the way home with the Hitchcock family on Saturday. It was a repeat for Eaton’s Macy Hitchcock, as the junior claimed the Division II singles title for the second year in a row. Hitchcock defeated Pepper Pike Orange’s Alexis Nyborg 6-1, 6-2 in the championship game. It was just as cool, maybe better, the second time around, Macy said with a smile. I showed everyone that I really deserved it. Not to be outdone, little sister Mallory and partner Grace Murphy hosted the D-II doubles match. Murphy, a senior, and Hitchcock, a freshman, defeated Kate and Ally Mills, of Hathaway Brown School, 6-2 6-1, for the D-II doubles title. caption Eaton’s Grace Murphy (right) and Mallory Hitchcock won the Division II state doubles title on Saturday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Having a two-time state champion for a big sister provided some extra motivation for Mallory. It certainly helped me a bit, now no one can say you’re just Macy’s little sister, she said. It was truly a family affair as their father John Hitchcock is Eaton’s tennis coach. Tennis is a small world, but we’ve worked hard to make Eaton tennis relevant, said John. Alter senior Grace Lampman finished her high school tennis career with a third place finish in the D-II singles competition. Lampman defeated Elena Fleming, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 6-4, 6-2.

