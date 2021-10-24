Hockey: Ohio takes its first game against Illinois 5-3





Much like forward Aiden Grieco walked away with the puck towards the end of the first period to score a goal for Ohio, his team also walked away with Fridays game against Illinois. The Bobcats defeated the Fighting Illini 5-3 at Bird Arena on Friday night, but not without cutting a four-goal lead in half. Ohio led 5-1 with 11 minutes left in the game, but had Illinois cut the lead to two in the third period. While Ohio coach Lionel Mauron (7-3) never fully doubted his team, he thinks the Bobcats could have done better by holding onto their lead and dominating the Fighting Illini as they’ve commanded against other teams in the past. I think we left it there for Illinois to come back and at least have a chance to win, Mauron said. I think we could do much better tomorrow by taking over the game. Ohio showed a strong team performance in the close game. Many different players set goals and assists, including freshman Jake Burke, who scored Ohios first goal of the game and his first ever goal as a Bobcat. The goal was assisted by fellow freshman Spencer Schons, as well as senior Alex Singley. Grieco, Sam Turner, Nick Carretta and JT Schimizzi also scored goals in Ohios victory. It’s good to see everyone’s contribution for sure, Mauron said. Ohio seemed slightly distracted in the third period, which may be one reason Illinois nearly caught up. Ohio broke up in multiple fights with Illinois towards the end of the game. It seemed as if every other minute a player was punching or tackling another player to the ground. In addition, Ohio took three penalties in the third period. A penalty called out to Andrew Wells with one minute left in the game helped Illinois score with five seconds left to make it 5-3. Ohio just had 19 penalty minutes in the third period on Friday, but in the end both teams spent the same amount of time in the penalty area. Ohio and Illinois finished with 29 penalty minutes each. However, the Bobcats ended with a much-needed win. They recaptured the ice at Bird Arena after losing two games in a row to Iowa State the previous weekend. Now Ohio has moved to 7-3 this season, a similar start to the 2019 season when it finished 24-8-4. It’s a spectacular start for a team from Ohio that has grown a lot over the past two years. I think the most encouraging thing is that we’ve changed everything, Mauron said. It’s a new system, it’s new coaches, new leaders and to see it come together really quickly and now we can build on that and get better and better, it’s absolutely exciting and proves that we were doing the right things. @molly_burchard8 [email protected]

