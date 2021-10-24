Torn by fate, neglected by the state, Goa para table tennis players train at home | Goa News







During their time in high school they played in state championships with Lloyd being part of the tournament winning squad in Dhempe HSS, Miramar.

Now they’re trying the sport again, but it’s not that easy. When Patrick tries to return his opponents’ serve, it just rages by. Lloyd is also found wanting. His mind knows exactly what to do when a blow comes his way, but his body just doesn’t respond.

It is understandable. After all, both are now on wheelchairs

Patrick had a normal childhood until he was 14, but the 40-year-old has muscular dystrophy, a disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. He has been in a wheelchair since 2015.

Lloyd, 34, had a motorcycle accident in the city five years ago and was bedridden for ten months. Every time he tried to sit, his blood pressure just dropped and he passed out.

Table tennis brings a sense of joy, says Lloyd, who takes a break from

Lloyd doesn’t just play table tennis for fun or to relive his teenage memories. He is serious about winning Goas’ first medal at the Para Table Tennis National Championships. So serious that he hired a personal coach and spent hours watching YouTube videos. More importantly, thanks to inaccessible stadiums, he can set up a table tennis table at home himself.

The task ahead of us is enormous. Only one GoanGopal Naikhas ever made it to the pre-quarter final or last 16 leg in the national competitions.

A medal can do wonders for the brotherhood, says Avelino De Sa, president of the

The government doesn’t seem interested at the moment.

There are many players in Goa but there is no place to train. The government has built infrastructure for the National Games, but none of the stadiums are accessible (for wheelchair athletes), Patrick says.

At Campal, where the Indoor

We were seated at the Shyama Prasad stadium in Bambolim, but when it was rented out for exhibitions, the table was packed without notice, Lloyd says.

Even if the team wants to travel for national championships, such as the one in Indore in December, they have to pay out of pocket first and then wait for refunds. Wheelchair-bound players like Lloyd need two people to lift him, usually his wife and father, so hell has to make its own arrangements.

SAG (Sports Authority of Goa) provides rail fares only. Many wheelchair users cannot travel by train, some stations are not wheelchair friendly. The government must adjust the scheme and allow the players to travel by plane, Avelino says.

Para table tennis was launched in Goa two years ago and the last championship attracted 30 players, 10 of which were wheelchair-bound. The sport has two categories of standing and wheelchair and several classifications.

To participate in sporting events, you need an active or sport wheelchair which can cost between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1 lakh. If the government cared, they could have invested in wheelchairs and let them be used by those chasing a dream, says Vrishank Nagvekar, a veteran who has previously competed in wheelchair basketball and tennis.

Other players say the least anyone could have done is give disabled people access to training facilities, where the government has spent millions of dollars from the Treasury.

What’s the point of rewarding athletes after they’ve won medals, Avelino wonders. Players here have to train alone. The government should invest in the athletes first and then expect medals.

Indian athletes returned home this year with a rich loot of 19 medals from the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Everyone shared their joy.

