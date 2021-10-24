Sports
Bulls improve to 3-0 with Detroit win, get defensive along the way
Lonzo Ball made quite an impact in a matter of minutes.
When the Bulls point guard re-entered the game against the Pistons on Saturday night with just under five minutes left of the first half, the home side had a five-point lead and the United Center crowd was eager for something to put them off their game. to get a seat.
Ball did just that, and not just once.
First there was the ridiculous block on Piston’s big man Isaiah Stewart on the rim, then a handy streak of Jerami Grant, followed by a more relentless pushing of the ball across the floor on the attacking side.
When the Bulls walked into the locker room before half time, the lead was 11, despite Zach LaVines scoring just four points and reiterating how special Ball could be.
He’s everywhere, LaVine said. Hits his open threes, pushes the transition, brings a real energy and physicality to the defensive end. All round player, man. Were happy to have him.
The Bulls dismantled Detroit 97-82 to remain undefeated. They start 3-0 for the first time since the 2016/17 season.
It’s again the question: As the Lakers moved away from Ball due to the addition of LeBron James and a change of scenery, what were the pelicans thinking?
It seemed like that organization was more focused on Ball’s weaknesses than on his strengths.
LaVine had a different view.
I feel like the media makes those stories, LaVine said, when asked why Balls game has been taken apart so often in recent years. It’s not the players. The players know who the real ballers are. It’s always about what you can do, not what you can’t, and [Ball] affects the game in so many ways. It trumps the things it isn’t good at. And he works on the things he’s not good at. One of the hardest working guys on the team.
It’s contagious, especially on defense.
The Bulls started the game in a 9-0 hole, before Nikola Vucevic scored a quick five and Ball hit a three. And while the Pistons (0-2) played hard in the first half, their lack of talent finally came to light.
By the end of the third quarter, the Bulls were leading 79-54, and it was just a matter of coming out healthy and staying on the gas.
They accomplished both, as Ball followed up his triple-double on Friday with 13 points and one assist. He led the team with four of their 11 blocks and registered three of their 13 steals.
Dirty work at its best.
I made the comment when [Ball] first got in the league that he’s the kind of guy you want to play with because he’s so selfless, said coach Billy Donovan.
DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls by 21 points and Vucevic added 15 points and 18 rebounds. LaVine had just 14 on a 6-for-18 shooting night, but grabbed five rebounds.
But the defense was the story.
You want to give yourself a chance to win, and our defense did that for us, Donovan said. I was really impressed with our defense and what they could do.
Ball with the starters, then Alex Caruso with the reserves, were big reasons for that defensive effectiveness. Caruso led the team with five steals.
It’s a next-game mentality and we expect to play this way, LaVine said. Were competitive on both sides and it really shows.
