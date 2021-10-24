T20 Cricket World Cup 2021: Crowd pods, picket fences, hysterical, Australia vs South Africa





The organizers of the T20 Cricket World Cup have come up with a new solution to social distancing, but the concept has not been without critics.

Australia’s T20 Cricket World Cup campaign got off to a shaky start to kick off the actual tournament, but the match raised some eyebrows, and not just because of the off-field play. Australia left just two balls to chase South Africa’s disappointing 9/118 and claimed a less than convincing win to kick off the tournament. Watch all the ICC T20 World Cup action live and exclusive to Fox Cricket, available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today. While the tournament kicked off with a group stage play-in for lower-ranked teams to play themselves in the Super 12 section of the tournament, the Australia v South Africa match kicked off the main draw, commentators pointed to spectator pods on the mound at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. The socially distancing pods saw each spectator group get their own section of the hill surrounded by white wooden fences. Aussie cricket great Shane Watson praised the concept. “How good does it look?” he said in comment. “The families are locked up, how good would that be with a young family? With a little toddler starting to crawl, only to be able to cage them in a cage to really enjoy the cricket out there? Very wise.” Talk about Sports SundaySocceroos legend Craig Foster called the concept “hysterical”. But on social media, some people loved the idea, some people labeled the fans “sheep” for being in the pods, while others just wanted to joke with one fan who even thought it was a squid game concept. Minnesota Republican Representative Jeremy Munson labeled the organizers “the Abu Dhabi idiots for the Cricket World Cup”. The UAE has had more than 2,000 deaths during the Covid pandemic, but has an 86.8 percent fully vaccinated population, averaging just over 100 new cases per day and one death. The ICC announced the pods in a statement earlier this month, revealing that the pods would enable stadiums across the UAE to operate at 70 percent capacity. Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket said: “Thanks to the incredible work of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, the Ministry of Health and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, we are now able to safely increase our maximum seat capacity to 70 percent and new socially remote pods of four spectators to our family west and east grass hills. “This brings our capacity to over 10,000 as we get ready to hear the real roar of cricket’s incredible fans.” Also in Australia’s Group A “group of death”, England fired a warning shot by casting out the West Indies for 55, before giving chase with the loss of four wickets in just 8.2 overs.

