Sports
College Football Rankings: What Penn State’s Loss to Illinois Means for Ohio State, Michigan and More
No. 7 Penn State suffered a horrific loss on Saturday 20-18 vs. Illinois. And it took nine overtime hours to get there.
With the defeat, the Nittany Lions’ second in a row, they are no longer in the championship. The defense was cut to the ground when Illinois completely left the passing game (8 of 21 passes completed for 38 yards and one interception). But running backs Chase Brown (33 carries, 223 yards, one touchdown) and Joshua McCray (24 carries, 142 yards) were largely unstoppable. Penn State came in as a 23.5 point favorite.
Still, the defense did well to allow just 10 points in regulation, including just that one touchdown. But Penn State’s offense came to nothing and resulted in a paltry 227 yards of offense throughout the game. Even the return of quarterback Sean Clifford (19-of-34 passing, 165 yards, one touchdown) couldn’t help the Nittany Lions win.
MORE: College Football Rankings: Order the 10 Remaining Unbeaten Teams, From Georgia to UTSA
How will the loss of Penn State affect those teams in the top 25? The top four teams Georgia, Cincinnati, Oklahoma and Alabama remain unaffected. Neither will Ohio or Michigan, though they will gain another advantage after the defeat of the Nittany Lions.
With that, Sporting News makes it clear who can go up and down after the loss of Penn State.
Rankings Reflect AP Top 25/Coaches Poll
MORE: How did Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams do a double handoff vs. Kansas? Forwarding rule explained
Ohio State (5-1)
Previous rank: 5/5
The Buckeyes will definitely benefit from Penn State’s loss, although the latest polls won’t show it as they are ahead of Penn State in both rankings. Instead, it gives them a two-game lead in the Big Ten East standings. The one-loss Buckeyes will have to go undefeated in the conference championship game with just one loss to Oregon if they want to make the Playoff again.
However, even if the state of Ohio loses, it can still compete for the Big Ten championship. That’s made easier with the loss of Penn State: The Buckeyes would have to lose three or two Big Ten games, if one of them were to the Nittany Lions in Week 9 to get behind them in the conference standings. That will not happen.
MORE: If You’re James Franklin, Will You Choose LSU or USC?
Michigan (7-0)
Previous rank: 6/6
The Wolverines showed no slowness on Saturday coming out of the bye in a 33-7 romp over Northwestern. They guaranteed not to fall on the field given the margin of victory over the Wildcats. The loss of Penn State will not change that and, like rival Ohio State, can only help Michigan in the Big Ten.
Oklahoma State (6-1)
Previous rank: 8/9
The Cowboys also fell from the undefeated ranks, losing 24-21 to the Iowa State preseason top-10 team. Mike Gundy’s team would be the first team to benefit directly from the Penn State loss, but will now likely drop three or four places. Oklahoma State should still remain in the top 15.
What does the loss mean for the Cowboys’ Play off hopes? Few. Still in control of their destiny, they are heading for Bedlam, which could be the first of a two-game series in 2021. Like so many other teams this year, Oklahoma State has used its mulligan, but can still get in. by winning and winning the conference championship.
Michigan State (7-0)
Previous rank: 9/7
The Spartans have a much-needed goodbye a week after surviving Indiana 20-15. The Spartans get a farewell week from their divisional opponent, but it should only be one spot. Either way, that makes for an undefeated rivalry game against Michigan in East Lansing.
MORE: KU opens stadium doors after 10-0 halftime lead over Oklahoma
Oregon (6-1)
Previous rank: 10/10
Oregon defeated UCLA on Saturday in a 34-31 thriller and should move up one place as a result of the 6-1 record. The Ducks are currently in win-out-or-bust mode: another loss would not only push them further down the rankings, but also completely out of the Playoff battle. That would also exclude the entire Pac-12 team from competing for the national championship, as Oregon is the last team to lose one in the conference.
Iowa (6-1)
Previous rank: 11/11
Iowa is off week 8, a precarious position when teams fall for you. That said, the Hawkeyes’ head-to-head win over the Nittany Lions guarantees the Nittany Lions fall below the Hawkeyes in the final rankings, guaranteeing Iowa will play as a top-10 team in Week 9.
Despite the frustrating loss to Purdue in Week 7, Iowa still retains full control not only in the Big Ten West, but also in the Playoff. The Hawkeyes just need to win for the rest of the season.
Penn State (5-2)
Previous rank: 7/8
The season of the Nittany Lions is over, as far as championship aspirations go. They just need too much help in the Big Ten to represent the East Division in Indianapolis, and need even more help with several undefeated and one-loss teams.
As for the final rankings, Penn State should fall well outside the top 10, and possibly outside the top 15. It certainly will if Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Texas A&M and NC all teams with one loss or less profit on Saturday. That would drop the Nittany Lions to 18, possibly just above Auburn, over whom Penn State has an outright win.
