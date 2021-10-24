Women’s tennis closes the game at ITA Ohio Valley Regional





ITA results MURFREESBORO, Tennessee – The Ball State women’s tennis team had a successful day on the field with five different Cardinals winning their respective games in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regional Consolation Round. Mariya Polishchuk defeated Natalie Moyer of Xavier, 6-3, 6-1 while teammate Jessica Braun gave up just two games with her 6-1, 6-1 defeat to Lipscomb’s Anja Trbeznik. Emma Peeler kept the wins going for Ball State with her win over Coco Bosman of the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Peeler dropped the first frame to Bosman, but came back to take the second set 7-6 (3) and then take the tiebreaker with a score of 11-9. Hannah Davies and Amy Kaplan rounded out the singles competitions for BSU today by beating both their respective opponents in straight sets. in doubles, Livia Lukacs and Jessica Braun took an 8-4 victory over Lipscomb’s Kate Popova and Trbeznik in the doubles consolation series. The Ball State women’s tennis team will complete its fall 2021 schedule when it plays next weekend (October 29 – November 1) at the University of Louisville.

