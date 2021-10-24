Upcoming cricket all-rounder from Pune





Atul, who represented the famous cricket college Marathwada Mitra Mandal’s College of Commerce from Pune, struck with the bat, scoring 42 runs off 32 balls, including five limits. His knock came at a time when his team needed him most in pursuit of a 141-run goal set for them by the opposing team’s New LJ College of Ahmedabad. Coming in as number 5 for his team, Atul helped stabilize the batting order and built strong partnerships with teammates Sachin Bhosale and then Sanket Chavan to produce plenty of runs. Atul’s efforts were especially important to MMCC in the 16th and 17th overs, as he put a lot of points on the scorecard during that team just as the chase seemed to be slipping away from the Pune team as well. Atul’s performance helped MMCC win the match by two wickets and claim the title of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 India Champions. It was the fourth time in 10 years that MMCC won the title of India, more than any other university team in the country. Atul Vitkar at Red Bull Campus Cricket Vaqaas Mansuria Atul is a 22 year old cricketer who was born in Solapur but moved to Pune with his family at a young age. He only started taking cricket seriously at the age of 15 and enrolled in professional training at the time. Before that, he had only enjoyed the sport in a relaxed manner. But by playing casually, he also experimented a bit. While playing with friends on smaller fields, I got used to bowling and batting with both hands. I’m stronger with my right hand, but I feel comfortable playing with both hands when needed, Atul says. He is an all-rounder who usually strikes right-handed and bowls quickly with the right arm. But he can also turn with the left arm if necessary. He strikes in the middle order and usually likes to play attacking, basing his game mainly on timing and shot selection. His favorite shots are the cover drive and sweep shot. Atul trains at Club of Maharashtra at Nehru Stadium in Pune. He also represents the team in domestic tournaments. Notably, he has represented the team in the Maharashtra under-19 squads. Atul Vitkar at Red Bull Campus Cricket Vaqaas Mansuria His cricket idols are Ambati Rayudu for hitting and Jacques Kallis for his all-round abilities. Atul also has a special mention for Naushad Shaikh, Maharashtra state team player, who trains at Club of Maharashtra and guides him through his career. Naushad Shaikh is one of my idols. He helped me a lot in my career and gave me advice when I needed it. I hope to become a successful player like him someday, adds Atul. It was even Naushad Shaikh who advised Atul to participate in Red Bull Campus Cricket. I heard from him about Red Bull Campus Cricket. He told me it’s a good tournament for emerging players and that I should try to participate in it if I get the chance, he says. Atul was part of the MMCC teams that won Red Bull Campus Cricket in 2017 and 2018. Red Bull Campus Cricket is a good platform for a young cricketer to prove himself to the world. The quality of cricket I have seen in the tournament is on par with state level tournaments. We really need to prepare well to play in this tournament because it has good competition and is played on good wickets, Atul says. Atul Vitkar receives the Player of the Match award Vaqaas Mansuria Final Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 Men New LJ College, Ahmedabad, 140/7 (20 overs) lost to MMCC College, Pune, 141/8 (19.3 overs) by two wickets. (Match played on October 22, 5:00 PM, at PCA Stadium Mohali) Full Scorecard (https://www.pitchvision.com/#/pvm/135542)

