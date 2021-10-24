College Football Playoff Picks After Week 8





With Georgia on a bye week, Week 8’s top spot was never in question, but several other teams in the top 5 were pushed to their limits by underdogs over 20 points. How will Saturday’s top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current chances for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds will be updated after that week’s matches. Most Popular Playoff Picks Squad (record) Vote Georgia (7-0) 14/14 Cincinnati (7-0) 14/14 Alabama (7-1) 13/14 Ohio State (7-1) 9/14 Michigan (7-0) 5/14 Oklahoma (8-0) 1/14 Cincinnati went to Annapolis, Maryland, to take on a 1-5 — and four-score underdog — Navy team, but the midshipmen came to play against the Bearcats. Navy trailed just three in the half before Cincinnati won the third quarter 14-0 and took control of the game. It wasn’t over though, as the Midshipmen scored 10 straight points in the fourth quarter and even recovered an onside kick 27-20. However, the Bearcats intercepted a pass to keep their undefeated hopes for season and playoff alive. Despite the close call, Cincinnati is a unanimous roster this week. Oklahoma was also tested by a 1-5 opponent on Saturday, but the Sooners didn’t need a dramatic interception to remain undefeated – just an explosive second half. After trailing at 10-0 to Kansas, Oklahoma’s offense found its footing, beating the Jayhawks 35-13 in the final two quarters to avoid the disruption. As one of the few undefeated teams left in the country, the Sooners are currently favorites to make the CFP field, but not a popular pick this week after the close call against the Jayhawks. Alabama also had their hands full with Tennessee in Tuscaloosa, leading just 21-14 at half time. But the Crimson Tide dominated the fourth quarter, beating the Volunteers 28-7 to avoid a second SEC loss. The selection of Nick Saban is present on 13 ballots this week. Ohio State has recovered well from a Week 2 loss against Oregon with five straight wins, including a 54-7 loss to Indiana on Saturday night. The win streak has the Buckeyes on nine ballots for a big game against Penn State next Saturday. Michigan avoided any chance of disruption in a 33-7 win over Northwestern. The Wolverines are getting more and more playoff momentum, getting five votes this week. They face their bitter rival, undefeated Michigan State, the following Saturday in a battle for the leadership of the Big Ten. Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Alabama, 4. Michigan

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Alabama, 4. Michigan

Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Michigan, 4. Ohio State

Heide Dinich: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Cincinnati

David M. Hale: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Ohio State, 4. Alabama

Chris Low: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Ohio State

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Alabama, 4. Ohio State

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Michigan, 4. Alabama

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Alabama, 4. Michigan

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Cincinnati

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Ohio State

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati

Tom Van Haaren: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Ohio State, 4. Alabama

Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Alabama, 4. Oklahoma

