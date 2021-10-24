Sports
CIF Seeding: Girls Golf, Girls Volleyball, Girls Tennis
CIF SEEDS
GIRLS GOLF
DIVISION I
Play-in matches Tuesday
Winners advance to Team/Individual Tournament
No. 1 seed Carlsbad hosts Del Norte, San Marcos and Southwest-El Centro on Goat Hill, 3:30 p.m.
no. 2 seed Torrey Pines hosts Eastlake and Olympian at La Costa Resort & Spa, 3pm
No. 3 seed Rancho Bernardo hosts Steele Canyon and Poway at Bernardo Heights CC, 3pm
no. 4 seed Canyon Crest hosts Westview and Rancho Buena Vista in Vista Valley, 3 p.m.
no. 5 seed El Camino hosts Scripps Ranch and Mount Carmel on Arrowood GC, 3pm
First round
November 1st
At Bernardo Heights GC, 8:00 a.m.
Championship
the 4th of November
At Omni La Costa Resort, 7.30am
SECTION II
Play-in matches
Winners advance to Team/Individual Tournament
no. 1 seed Bishops hosts La Costa Canyon, Valley Center and Morse at Rancho Bernardo Inn, 3:35pm, Wednesday
No. 2 seed Mater Dei Catholic hosts Francis Parker and West Hills in Carlton Oaks, 3 p.m., Tuesday
no. 3 seed Coronado hosts Oceanside and El Capitan at Coronado GC, Wednesday 3pm
no. 4 seed Sage Creek hosts San Dieguito Academy, Santana and Mission Vista at The Crossings, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday
no. 5 seed Cathedral Catholic hosts Our Lady of Peace and Mission Bay at The Grand, Monday at 3:00 PM
First round
November 1st
At Bernardo Heights GC, 8:00 a.m.
Championship
the 4th of November
At Omni La Costa Resort, 7.30am
GIRLS VOLLEYABLL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarter-finals
Saturday, all matches 5 p.m.
(8) Scripps Ranch at (1) Cathedral Catholic
(5) Torrey Pines at (4) San Marcos
(7) Westview at (2) Eastlake
(6) Bishops at (3) La Costa Canyon
Semi-finals
Home sites
November 3, all matches, 7 p.m.
Championship
November 6, 7 p.m.
At Cathedral Catholic HS
DIVISION I
First round
Wednesday, all matches 7 p.m.
(16) Our Lady of Peach at (1) El Capitan
(9) Patrick Henry at (8) Sage Creek
(13) Point Loma at (4) Carlsbad
(12) La Jolla on (4) Santa Fe Christian
(15) Hidden to (2) Rancho Bernardo
(14) Maranatha Christian at (3) Del Norte
(11) Canyon Crest Academy at (6) Poway
Quarter-finals
Saturday, all matches 7 p.m.
Home sites
Semi-finals
November 3, all matches 7 p.m.
Home sites
Championship
Nov 6
4 pm in the Catholic Cathedral
SECTION II
First round
Tuesday, all matches 7 p.m.
(16) Brawley at (1) Francis Parker
(9) University town at (8) Ramona
(13) Mission Vista at (4) Mater Dei Catholic
(12) Mission Hills at (5) San Dieguito Academy
(15) Helix at Otay Ranch
(14) View of (3) Olympian
(11) Pacific Ridge on (6) Rancho Buena Vista
Quarter-finals
Friday, all games at 5 p.m
Home sites
Semi-finals
November 2, all matches at 7 p.m.
Home sites
Championship
Nov 6
1.30 pm in the Catholic Cathedral
SECTION III
First round
Wednesday, all matches 7 p.m.
(16) Valley Center at (1) Christian
(9) Mira Mesa on (8) Chula Vista
(13) Montgomery at (4) Fallbrook
(12) Imperial at (5) Granite Hills
(15) Canyon Hills at (2) Bonita Vista
(14) Grossmont at (3) Mt. carmel
(11) San Pasqual on (6) Calexico
Quarter-finals
Saturday, all matches 5 p.m.
Home sites
Semi-finals
November 3, all matches 7 p.m.
Home sites
Championship
Nov 6
11 am at Cathedral Catholic HS
SECTION IV
First round
Tuesday, all matches 7 p.m.
(16) San Ysidro at (1) Holtville
(9) Monte Vista on (8) Hilltop
(13) El Cajon on (4) Christian Foothills
(12) West Shores at (5) Morse
(15) Escondido Adventist at (2) Santana
(14) Calvin Christian at (3) Liberty Charter
(11) Clairemont on (6) Southwest San Diego
Quarter-finals
Friday, all games at 7 pm
Home sites
Semi-finals
November 2, all matches at 7 p.m.
Home sites
Championship
Nov 5
7pm at Canyon Crest Academy
SECTION V
First round
Tuesday, all games at 7 p.m.
Day (1) St. Joseph Academy
(9) Chula Vista at (8) Madison
Day (4)
(12) Mountain Rich in (5) High Tech San Diego
Day (2) Del Lago Academy
(10) Victory Christian at (7) Monarch School
Day (2) Central Union
(11) Palo Verde Valley at (6) The Cambridge School
Quarter-finals
Friday, all matches 5 p.m.
Home sites
Semi-finals
November 2, all matches at 7 p.m.
Home sites
Championship
Nov 5
4:30 PM at Canyon Crest Academy
GIRLS TEAM TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarter-finals
Tuesday, all games at 2.30 pm
(8) Patrick Henry at (1) Canyon Crest Academy
(5) Bishops at (4) Del Norte
(7) La Jolla at (2) Torrey Pines
(6) Sage Creek at (3) Westview
Semi-finals
Wednesday, all games at 2.30 pm
Home sites
Championship
Thursday, 1:00 PM
At Barnes Center
DIVISION I
Tuesday, all games at 2.30 pm
First round
(16) Pacific Ridge at (1) Vincent Memorial
(9) La Costa Canyon at (8) Rancho Bernardo
(13) Chula Vista at Francis Parker
(12) Mount Carmel at (5) Our Lady of Peace
(15) Point Loma at (2) San Dieguito Academy
(14) Valhalla at (3) Scripps Ranch
(11) La Jolla Country Day in (6) San Marcos
Quarter-finals
Wednesday, all games at 2.30 pm
Home sites
Semi-finals
Thursday, all games at 2.30 pm
Home sites
Championship
Friday, 1 p.m.
At Barnes Center
SECTION II
Tuesday, all games at 2.30 pm
(16) Southwest El Centro at (1) Steele Canyon
(9) Eastlake in San Diego
(13) Grossmont at (4) Olympian
(12) Mira Mesa at (5) Carlsbad
(15) Poway at (2) Rancho Buena Vista
(10) Mission Hills at (7) Coronado
(14) Fallbrook on (3) Mater Dei Catholic
(11) San Diego Jewish Academy in (6) Canyon Hills
Quarter-finals
Wednesday, all games at 2.30 pm
Home sites
Semi-finals
Thursday, all games at 2.30 pm
Home sites
Championship
Friday, 1 p.m.
At Barnes Center
SECTION III
Play-in matches
Monday, matches at 2.30 pm
Christian at Horizon Prep
Oceanside at Hilltop
First round
Tuesday, all matches 2.30 pm
Winner Christian-Horizon Prep at (1) Santana
(9) High Tech San Diego at (8) Santa Fe Christian
(13) Calexico at (4) Helix
(12) San Ysidro at (5) Ramona
Oceanside-Hilltop Winner at (2) University City
(10) Granite Hills at (7) Morse
(14) San Pasqual at (3) Classical Academy
(11) Clairemont on (6) West Hills
Quarter-finals
Wednesday, all games at 2.30 pm
Home sites
Semi-finals
Thursday, all games at 2.30 pm
Home sites
Championship
Friday, 1 p.m.
At Barnes Center
