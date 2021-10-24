CIF Seeding: Girls Golf, Girls Volleyball, Girls Tennis





CIF SEEDS GIRLS GOLF DIVISION I

Play-in matches Tuesday

Winners advance to Team/Individual Tournament

No. 1 seed Carlsbad hosts Del Norte, San Marcos and Southwest-El Centro on Goat Hill, 3:30 p.m.

no. 2 seed Torrey Pines hosts Eastlake and Olympian at La Costa Resort & Spa, 3pm

No. 3 seed Rancho Bernardo hosts Steele Canyon and Poway at Bernardo Heights CC, 3pm

no. 4 seed Canyon Crest hosts Westview and Rancho Buena Vista in Vista Valley, 3 p.m.

no. 5 seed El Camino hosts Scripps Ranch and Mount Carmel on Arrowood GC, 3pm First round

November 1st

At Bernardo Heights GC, 8:00 a.m. Championship

the 4th of November

At Omni La Costa Resort, 7.30am SECTION II

Play-in matches

Winners advance to Team/Individual Tournament

no. 1 seed Bishops hosts La Costa Canyon, Valley Center and Morse at Rancho Bernardo Inn, 3:35pm, Wednesday

No. 2 seed Mater Dei Catholic hosts Francis Parker and West Hills in Carlton Oaks, 3 p.m., Tuesday

no. 3 seed Coronado hosts Oceanside and El Capitan at Coronado GC, Wednesday 3pm

no. 4 seed Sage Creek hosts San Dieguito Academy, Santana and Mission Vista at The Crossings, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

no. 5 seed Cathedral Catholic hosts Our Lady of Peace and Mission Bay at The Grand, Monday at 3:00 PM First round

November 1st

At Bernardo Heights GC, 8:00 a.m.

Championship

the 4th of November

At Omni La Costa Resort, 7.30am GIRLS VOLLEYABLL OPEN DIVISION

Quarter-finals

Saturday, all matches 5 p.m.

(8) Scripps Ranch at (1) Cathedral Catholic

(5) Torrey Pines at (4) San Marcos

(7) Westview at (2) Eastlake

(6) Bishops at (3) La Costa Canyon Semi-finals

Home sites

November 3, all matches, 7 p.m. Championship

November 6, 7 p.m.

At Cathedral Catholic HS DIVISION I

First round

Wednesday, all matches 7 p.m.

(16) Our Lady of Peach at (1) El Capitan

(9) Patrick Henry at (8) Sage Creek

(13) Point Loma at (4) Carlsbad

(12) La Jolla on (4) Santa Fe Christian

(15) Hidden to (2) Rancho Bernardo

(14) Maranatha Christian at (3) Del Norte

(11) Canyon Crest Academy at (6) Poway Quarter-finals

Saturday, all matches 7 p.m.

Home sites Semi-finals

November 3, all matches 7 p.m.

Home sites Championship

Nov 6

4 pm in the Catholic Cathedral SECTION II

First round

Tuesday, all matches 7 p.m.

(16) Brawley at (1) Francis Parker

(9) University town at (8) Ramona

(13) Mission Vista at (4) Mater Dei Catholic

(12) Mission Hills at (5) San Dieguito Academy

(15) Helix at Otay Ranch

(14) View of (3) Olympian

(11) Pacific Ridge on (6) Rancho Buena Vista Quarter-finals

Friday, all games at 5 p.m

Home sites Semi-finals

November 2, all matches at 7 p.m.

Home sites Championship

Nov 6

1.30 pm in the Catholic Cathedral SECTION III

First round

Wednesday, all matches 7 p.m.

(16) Valley Center at (1) Christian

(9) Mira Mesa on (8) Chula Vista

(13) Montgomery at (4) Fallbrook

(12) Imperial at (5) Granite Hills

(15) Canyon Hills at (2) Bonita Vista

(14) Grossmont at (3) Mt. carmel

(11) San Pasqual on (6) Calexico Quarter-finals

Saturday, all matches 5 p.m.

Home sites Semi-finals

November 3, all matches 7 p.m.

Home sites Championship

Nov 6

11 am at Cathedral Catholic HS SECTION IV

First round

Tuesday, all matches 7 p.m.

(16) San Ysidro at (1) Holtville

(9) Monte Vista on (8) Hilltop

(13) El Cajon on (4) Christian Foothills

(12) West Shores at (5) Morse

(15) Escondido Adventist at (2) Santana

(14) Calvin Christian at (3) Liberty Charter

(11) Clairemont on (6) Southwest San Diego Quarter-finals

Friday, all games at 7 pm

Home sites Semi-finals

November 2, all matches at 7 p.m.

Home sites Championship

Nov 5

7pm at Canyon Crest Academy SECTION V

First round

Tuesday, all games at 7 p.m.

Day (1) St. Joseph Academy

(9) Chula Vista at (8) Madison

Day (4)

(12) Mountain Rich in (5) High Tech San Diego

Day (2) Del Lago Academy

(10) Victory Christian at (7) Monarch School

Day (2) Central Union

(11) Palo Verde Valley at (6) The Cambridge School Quarter-finals

Friday, all matches 5 p.m.

Home sites Semi-finals

November 2, all matches at 7 p.m.

Home sites Championship

Nov 5

4:30 PM at Canyon Crest Academy GIRLS TEAM TENNIS OPEN DIVISION

Quarter-finals

Tuesday, all games at 2.30 pm

(8) Patrick Henry at (1) Canyon Crest Academy

(5) Bishops at (4) Del Norte

(7) La Jolla at (2) Torrey Pines

(6) Sage Creek at (3) Westview Semi-finals

Wednesday, all games at 2.30 pm

Home sites Championship

Thursday, 1:00 PM

At Barnes Center DIVISION I

Tuesday, all games at 2.30 pm

First round

(16) Pacific Ridge at (1) Vincent Memorial

(9) La Costa Canyon at (8) Rancho Bernardo

(13) Chula Vista at Francis Parker

(12) Mount Carmel at (5) Our Lady of Peace

(15) Point Loma at (2) San Dieguito Academy

(14) Valhalla at (3) Scripps Ranch

(11) La Jolla Country Day in (6) San Marcos Quarter-finals

Wednesday, all games at 2.30 pm

Home sites Semi-finals

Thursday, all games at 2.30 pm

Home sites Championship

Friday, 1 p.m.

At Barnes Center SECTION II

Tuesday, all games at 2.30 pm

(16) Southwest El Centro at (1) Steele Canyon

(9) Eastlake in San Diego

(13) Grossmont at (4) Olympian

(12) Mira Mesa at (5) Carlsbad

(15) Poway at (2) Rancho Buena Vista

(10) Mission Hills at (7) Coronado

(14) Fallbrook on (3) Mater Dei Catholic

(11) San Diego Jewish Academy in (6) Canyon Hills Quarter-finals

Wednesday, all games at 2.30 pm

Home sites Semi-finals

Thursday, all games at 2.30 pm

Home sites Championship

Friday, 1 p.m.

At Barnes Center SECTION III

Play-in matches

Monday, matches at 2.30 pm

Christian at Horizon Prep

Oceanside at Hilltop First round

Tuesday, all matches 2.30 pm

Winner Christian-Horizon Prep at (1) Santana

(9) High Tech San Diego at (8) Santa Fe Christian

(13) Calexico at (4) Helix

(12) San Ysidro at (5) Ramona

Oceanside-Hilltop Winner at (2) University City

(10) Granite Hills at (7) Morse

(14) San Pasqual at (3) Classical Academy

(11) Clairemont on (6) West Hills Quarter-finals

Wednesday, all games at 2.30 pm

Home sites Semi-finals

Thursday, all games at 2.30 pm

Home sites Championship

Friday, 1 p.m.

At Barnes Center

