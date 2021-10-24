Boston College Men’s Hockey Beats Denver 5-1





The Boston College men’s hockey team recovered nicely after two consecutive losses, beating a top 10 ranked Denver team 5-1. After a heavy loss to Colorado College on Friday night, the Eagles put in a full 60-minute effort against Denver to get back into the victory column. Five different players scored for the Eagles and team defense took a big step forward as BC improved to 3-2-1 in the young season. The two teams skated to a fairly even first period, with both BC and Denver having a handful of decent chances but ending scoreless after the first 20 minutes. Eric Dop had to be pretty sharp at first, especially on an early penalty kill, but he managed to shake off a rough night on Friday and looked very solid for the Eagles. BC had a power play chance of their own, and they called a puck off the post later in the period and got close to Nikita Nesterenko jumping up on a breakaway at one point, but they were also unable to get on the board through one period. Drew Helleson got BC on the board a few minutes into the second period with a bit of an odd goal. Helleson got the puck on the blue line and threw a shot at the net, but it didn’t seem very threatening at all. The Denvers goalkeeper got a blocker on the shot, but it went up and over his back, landed behind him and slid into the net to give BC a 1-0 lead. Trevor Kuntar doubled the lead later in the period when he fired a weak shot into the back of the net. The goal ended a string of chances for BC after Marc McLaughlin made a fine defensive play that led to a breakaway that was stopped. The Eagles had a few more chances before Colby Ambrosio made an incredible play and kicked the puck to an open Kuntar in the slot for a one-off play. BC got a power play opportunity right after that goal, but they couldn’t convert it and went into halftime with a 2-0 lead. Denver quickly got back into the game in the third period, scoring just under two minutes on a soft shot from close range that seemed like Dop never quite saw it. There was long play without much interruption after that goal, but BC had a great power play opportunity with 6:40 to go in the third when Helleson pulled a trip penalty kick all the way back from his own net. Jack McBain made the chance count by scoring from the front right to give BC a two-goal lead. Helleson fired a high shot towards the net where McBain was virtually alone. McBain made a great move to deflect the puck onto the net, holding onto it when he was stopped when he hit the puck home to give the Eagles a 3-1 lead. Marshall Warren added an empty netter from his own side with just over two minutes to play and Nikita Nesterenko shortly after scored his third of the weekend on a breakaway and BC won it by a score of 5-1 The season is still early, but this was probably BC’s best 60-minute effort yet. They controlled for most of the second period and even when Denver got a goal back in the third they continued to play well and eventually took a big insurance goal. Dop looked really solid in the net and the defense didn’t really give up many dangerous opportunities to Denver. Overall, it was just a solid game and a fun way to come back after two consecutive losses. See if they can hold out next weekend when BC goes to Vermont for two games.

