Saturday NLCS Game 6 open thread





Entering Game 6 of the NLCS, we’ll already know who represents the American League in the World series. The Houston Astros took out the AL Pennant last night with a 5-0 shutout of the Red Stockings. It was quite a turnaround. At the start of the game Tuesday, Boston led the ALCS to one with two games. But it didn’t matter. The Astros came back and won the next three games in a row to continue. Houston has had a remarkable run in recent years. This is the third time in five years that they have reached the World Series. On the NL side, the evaders avoided elimination on Thursday by delivering an 11-2 blowout. Using an opener/bullpen game pitching strategy, LA was able to keep Atlanta’s lineup under control. Starter Max Fried put the Braves in a hole early on by giving up five runs in 4.2 innings. AJ Pollock and Chris Taylor led the Dodgers’ attack, hitting two and three homeruns, respectively. As things stand now, the Braves have a 3-2 lead in the NLCS. It would be pretty upset if they locked up the Dodgers. Since tonight’s game takes place in Atlanta, they have had the chance to take home the NL Pennant. Today’s schedule: Los Angeles evaders Bee Atlanta Braves, NLCS game 6 8:08 PM ET, TBS Max Scherzer was originally slated to start this game for the Dodgers, but he is scratched in favor of Walker Buehler. Los Angeles has made no statement, but sources told MLB.com that Scherzer has a tired arm. At just 26 years old, Walker Buehler was a regular season force for the Dodgers. He threw more than 200 innings with a 2.47 ERA, 3.16 FIP, 9.2 SO/9 and a WHIP under one. Hes made three starts this postseason, giving up eight runs (six earned) in 14.1 innings. He will pitch tonight with a short rest. The Braves send 23-year old righthander Ian Anderson to the mound tonight. This year was his second season in the bigs, and he put together a 9-5 record, 3.58 ERA, 4.12 FIP and 1.23 WHIP in 128.1 innings. With 124 Ks in the regular season, he narrowly averaged one strikeout per inning. Anderson has two postseason starts to his name this year. He threw five scoreless innings against the brewers in the NLDS, but hasn’t lasted too long lately. Facing the Dodgers on October 17, he was drawn after giving up two runs in three innings. Lineup of Dodgers Mookie Betts RF Corey Seager SS Trea Turner 2B Will Smith C Chris Taylor LF Cody Bellinger 1B AJ Pollack LF Matt Beatty 1B Walker Buehler P Braves Lineup Eddie Rosario LF Freddie Freeman 1B Ozzie Albies 2B Austin Riley 3B Adam Duvall CF Game Pederson RF Dansby Swanson SS Travis d’Arnaud C Ian Anderson P

