T20 World Cup: India, UAE Pak expats await the biggest cricket party of the year – News

Residents of the UAE are eagerly awaiting the biggest sporting event of the year as the national cricket teams of India and Pakistan will compete in Dubai on Sunday, October 24. Pakistan will face India for the second game of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup as the two rivals kick off their title race in a blockbuster on Sunday. Also read: >> Businessman from UAE gives away more than 100 free tickets to workers >> Ticket holders can get a PCR test with a 50 percent discount Indian and Pakistani expatriates, including sporting and non-sporting fans, have made plans to attend the match live on Sunday night. While many have paid anything between Dh300 and Dh2400 to watch the match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, many told Khaleej Times that they will watch the cricket match from home. Many companies in Dubai have converted their meeting rooms into ‘mini stadiums’, allowing employees to watch the historic event on big screens. Luke Craven, head of strategies at Yalla Compare, said they will have a fun evening for their employees after work. “We have a very diverse work culture with predominantly Indians and Pakistanis. We understand the importance and feelings associated with the cricket match between the two nations,” Luke said. “Employees will be able to enjoy the live streaming of the match with a snack at the office. It will act as a gathering and team building activity for employees of the two countries.” added Luke. Athar Malpa, who works at Yalla Compare, said he was a little discouraged because he hadn’t been given a ticket to watch it at the stadium. “It was a joy to my ears when I heard what the management had arranged. I really appreciate their efforts and their plans to make the most of it,” he added. A Khaleej Times poll on Instagram found that two out of 10 poll participants said they would watch their match from their home. Hiten Umrania, an Indian expatriate and marketing professional, told Khaleej Times: “The tickets sold out pretty quickly. I will wear my blue jersey and watch the match from home.” Meanwhile, Pakistani expatriate Umair Imtiaz said: “The Pakistani team has my full support. I’m really looking forward to the upcoming game. I will watch it from home as I couldn’t get tickets to the match. ”



